Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal's pic from Dhurandhar 2 set sparks fan theories about Bade Saab's identity. Watch

Fans are buzzing over a leaked image from Dhurandhar 2, speculating the identity of Bade Saab. Here's all about the fan theories.
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar created waves with his recent release, Dhurandhar. The film enjoyed a successful run at the box office upon its theatrical release and has been receiving the same love following its OTT debut. With excitement already building around the sequel, fans are eager to watch Dhurandhar 2 in theatres. Amid the buzz, a picture from the Dhurandhar 2 shoot has surfaced online, sparking speculation about the identity of Bade Saab.
Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt's pic from Dhurandhar set
One character who was repeatedly mentioned in Dhurandhar but never shown was Bade Saab. Ever since the film’s release, fans have been trying to guess who Bade Saab actually is. The recently leaked picture from the film’s set shows Sanjay Dutt’s character, SP Aslam, and Arjun Rampal’s character, Major Iqbal, standing together and seemingly engaged in conversation. The image quickly went viral, with many fans speculating whether Arjun Rampal’s character could be Bade Saab.
An X user shared the picture along with a theory explaining how Major Iqbal might actually be Bade Saab. The user wrote, “This leaked image from the sets of Dhurandhar showing SP Aslam meeting Major Iqbal opens up so many possibilities. What if Major Iqbal is actually Bade Saab himself? And what if Aslam reveals to him that it was Hamza who orchestrated the murder of Rehman Dakait? Iqbal then orders Aslam to keep digging into Hamza and secretly investigate him.”
The user added, “But instead of exposing Hamza, Iqbal uses this information as leverage and forces Hamza to work for him, which could explain Hamza going back to Balochistan as Sher-e-Baloch in the Part 2 glimpse. At the same time, Aslam continues his investigation and ends up uncovering the truth about Jaskirat. That is when he is taken out by Jaskirat through a car blast, which was shown in the Part 1 trailer. This is just one possibility — there could be many more.”
Another fan commented, “If Sanjay Dutt’s character is meeting Arjun Rampal, I guess Arjun Rampal is Bade Saab.” Another comment read, “This means Arjun Rampal is Bade Saab.” However, many users disagreed, pointing out, “I feel he isn’t Bade Saab, as they are talking about him in the third person. Also, if you remember the end of the first part, Arjun Rampal asks who ordered it, which means it’s above his pay grade. The reason Major Iqbal confronts SP Aslam is to understand how they pulled it off.”
Others speculated that the meeting between Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt’s characters could be to plan bringing down Ranveer Singh’s Hamza.
About Dhurandhar
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is an espionage spy thriller that follows Ranveer Singh’s Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates Rehman Dakait’s gang in Pakistan’s Lyari to dismantle the crime syndicate and send information about its dealings with the ISI back to India, in a bid to curb terrorism at its roots. The first instalment ends with Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt’s characters killing Rehman Dakait (played by Akshaye Khanna), after which Hamza takes over control of the gang.
The sequel will see Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt reprising their roles, alongside Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. Dhurandhar 2 is set to release in theatres on March 19.
