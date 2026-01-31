Alia Bhatt vibes to Dhurandhar track in magazine shoot BTS video, fans love her antics. Watch
Alia Bhatt shares a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her recent photo shoot, showcasing her playful side while enjoying Dhurandhar's song.
Alia Bhatt has shared a behind-the-scenes video from her latest Esquire magazine shoot, in which she is seen vibing to the title track of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, much to her fans' delight.
Alia Bhatt vibes to the Dhurandhar title track
The video opens with Alia singing, “You are not ready for this,” a line from the Dhurandhar title track, as she gets her hair and makeup done. Dressed casually in a black tee and jeans, the actor appears relaxed and playful, clearly enjoying the moment. As the clip progresses, Alia is seen interacting with her team, discussing looks and even filming parts of the shoot herself, giving fans an unfiltered peek into her workday.
For the shoot, Alia experimented with a bold transformation, opting for a chic bob haircut, a striking departure from her usual style. She pulled off multiple looks with ease, including a silver sequin dress, a sleek black ensemble paired with a red jacket, and an elegant brown dress.
Alia and Ranveer's camaraderie
Alia and Ranveer Singh share a warm off-screen camaraderie that has been evident over the years. The two have worked together in Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, and their mutual admiration has often been visible during public appearances, particularly on Koffee With Karan. Both actors have consistently supported each other’s work. Ranveer has stood by Alia during the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Alia has cheered for Ranveer’s performance in ’83 in the past.
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer's upcoming films
Both Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have exciting projects ahead. Alia will next be seen in the action-spy thriller Alpha, part of YRF’s spy universe, and is also set to headline Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
Ranveer, meanwhile, is gearing up for Aditya Dhar’s much-anticipated part 2 of Dhurandhar.
