Alia Bhatt vibes to Dhurandhar track in magazine shoot BTS video, fans love her antics. Watch

Alia Bhatt has shared a behind-the-scenes video from her latest Esquire magazine shoot, in which she is seen vibing to the title track of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, much to her fans' delight. Alia Bhatt's lack of acknowledgement of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar's success has led to questions.

Alia Bhatt vibes to the Dhurandhar title track The video opens with Alia singing, “You are not ready for this,” a line from the Dhurandhar title track, as she gets her hair and makeup done. Dressed casually in a black tee and jeans, the actor appears relaxed and playful, clearly enjoying the moment. As the clip progresses, Alia is seen interacting with her team, discussing looks and even filming parts of the shoot herself, giving fans an unfiltered peek into her workday.

For the shoot, Alia experimented with a bold transformation, opting for a chic bob haircut, a striking departure from her usual style. She pulled off multiple looks with ease, including a silver sequin dress, a sleek black ensemble paired with a red jacket, and an elegant brown dress.