Dhurandhar 2 teaser not attached with Border 2. Aditya Dhar reveals when will it be out
On Friday, Aditya Dhar took to Instagram Stories to reply to one of his fans who, like many others, was wondering about the teaser of Dhurandhar 2.
The excitement around Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has hit a fever pitch following the massive success of the first instalment. While many assumed the teaser would be attached to Sunny Deol’s Border 2, that’s not happening. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has now stepped in to clear the air, revealing when the much-awaited teaser will finally drop.
Aditya Dhar gives update about Dhurandhar 2
On Friday morning, Aditya took to Instagram Stories to reply to one of his fans who, like many others, was wondering about the teaser. He reshared the fan’s meme on his Instagram Story. The meme came with a playful note, writing, “Aditya Dhar mazak nahi, teaser jaldi. (Please don’t joke, and release the teaser soon.”
Aditya re-posted the meme on his Instagram Stories, and replied, “Teaser will be out in a few days!” However, the director refrained from revealing the exact release date, though speculation is rife that the teaser could drop on January 26.
“Wohhhoooo!!! Have never waited for any movie or series this crazily. All the best to the team, and may God give us patience after the teaser to wait for the movie,” one excited fan wrote, with another sharing, “Though I am looking forward to this teaser too, i am a bit afraid that it will largely be similar to what they have shown already. As that had most of the glimpses from Dhurandhar 2. Let's see, fingers crossed.”
“Never seen a teaser causing this much anticipation and excitement,” one noted.
The end-credit scene of Dhurandhar revealed that the film will be back with a second part in March. The sequel is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, and will clash with Yash’s Toxic.
The end-credit showed R Madhavan addressing Ranveer Singh’s character as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, prompting viewers to draw connections with Aditya Dhar’s earlier film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. In Uri, a dialogue between Vicky Kaushal and Kirti Kulhari reveals that her character’s husband was Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who was killed in action. Many fans speculated that Dhar might link the two films in the sequel. However, it now appears that audiences are not particularly keen on the idea of a shared universe.
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar has firmly stamped its blockbuster status at the box office. The film, which hit theatres on December 5 last year, continues to enjoy buzz. The action spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025, and grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The spy thriller is set in Pakistan, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.
