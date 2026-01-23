Dhurandhar 2 teaser not attached with Border 2. Aditya Dhar reveals when will it be out

Aditya re-posted the meme on his Instagram Stories, and replied, “Teaser will be out in a few days!” However, the director refrained from revealing the exact release date, though speculation is rife that the teaser could drop on January 26.

On Friday morning, Aditya took to Instagram Stories to reply to one of his fans who, like many others, was wondering about the teaser. He reshared the fan’s meme on his Instagram Story. The meme came with a playful note, writing, “Aditya Dhar mazak nahi, teaser jaldi. (Please don’t joke, and release the teaser soon.”

The excitement around Ranveer Singh ’s Dhurandhar 2 has hit a fever pitch following the massive success of the first instalment. While many assumed the teaser would be attached to Sunny Deol ’s Border 2, that’s not happening. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has now stepped in to clear the air, revealing when the much-awaited teaser will finally drop.

“Wohhhoooo!!! Have never waited for any movie or series this crazily. All the best to the team, and may God give us patience after the teaser to wait for the movie,” one excited fan wrote, with another sharing, “Though I am looking forward to this teaser too, i am a bit afraid that it will largely be similar to what they have shown already. As that had most of the glimpses from Dhurandhar 2. Let's see, fingers crossed.”

“Never seen a teaser causing this much anticipation and excitement,” one noted.

The end-credit scene of Dhurandhar revealed that the film will be back with a second part in March. The sequel is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, and will clash with Yash’s Toxic.

The end-credit showed R Madhavan addressing Ranveer Singh’s character as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, prompting viewers to draw connections with Aditya Dhar’s earlier film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. In Uri, a dialogue between Vicky Kaushal and Kirti Kulhari reveals that her character’s husband was Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who was killed in action. Many fans speculated that Dhar might link the two films in the sequel. However, it now appears that audiences are not particularly keen on the idea of a shared universe.