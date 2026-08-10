Inside Sohail Khan's The Alliance party: Salman Khan keeps it stylish as Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon turn up the fun

For the party, Salman opted for a black T-shirt, maroon marble-effect leather trousers and a black cowboy hat, putting his own spin on the evening’s casual celebrations. His appearance was also special for fans of the show. Salman had earlier made a surprise appearance on The Alliance, where he shared an emotional moment with Sohail.

Prime Video's reality show The Alliance may have wrapped up with Mini Mathur taking home the winner’s title, but it looks like the friendships made on the reality show are far from over. Just days after the August 6 finale, Sohail Khan hosted a reunion at his Mumbai home, bringing together several contestants, friends and members of the show’s team for a night filled with music, dancing and plenty of laughter. Salman Khan naturally grabbed attention when he arrived at his younger brother’s party.

Kushal also shared several pictures from the night on Instagram. His carousel featured glimpses of the gathering and some of the familiar faces who attended, including Salman Khan and filmmaker Kabir Khan, who is married to The Alliance winner Mini Mathur.

Sohail Khan was clearly in the mood to let his hair down at the party. Dressed casually in denim dungarees, the actor was seen enjoying the evening with the cast. A video from the celebration showed Sohail dancing with Kushal Tandon, with the two appearing to have a great time together. The moment got even more attention when Sohail affectionately kissed Kushal on the cheek while they were dancing.

Gauahar Khan brings Jhalla Wallah energy Gauahar Khan gave fans several glimpses of the fun through her social media posts. In one of the videos, the actress was seen dancing to her popular song Jhalla Wallah from Ishaqzaade, instantly bringing back memories of the track.

She was also seen joining Zaid Darbar and Sohail Khan for a fun dance video. Sharing the clip, Gauahar wrote, “The love they share is a bond like no other! Love you Sohail Bhai!”

The Alliance cast comes together The party saw several familiar faces from The Alliance come together after weeks of competing against one another. Kunal Kemmu, who hosted the reality show, was among the guests, along with Daisy Shah, Vanshaj Singh, Riva Kishan, Soha Ali Khan, Kashish Kapoor, Ruhee Dosani, Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta and Anjali Sivaraman.

Kunal Kemmu also looked back at the journey with an emotional social media post. Sharing pictures and videos from the gathering, the host wrote, “Allies Assemble! It’s been an absolute pleasure and honour to host and be a part of Alliance. Thank you to each and every person who worked on this show tirelessly and made it what it was—from the creative team to the set design team, the challenge design and execution team, all the technicians on the cameras, at edit and post-production.”

He went on to thank the contestants who made the first season possible, adding, “The amazing Allies (some are missing from this picture). I love you all. Thank you for giving us a fantastic first season. A big thank you to @primevideoin and @banijayasia for this opportunity.”