Dhurandhar actor disagrees that film glorifies Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait: ‘Ek character ka full fledged…’

Akshaye Khanna's performance as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar has received universal acclaim. Every time he enters the frame, the music swells, the camera lingers as he commands the screen with quiet menace. Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian operative in Pakistan, who infiltrates the gang of Rehman Dakait. Several Pakistani viewers have said that his character has been glorified in the film. Naveen Kaushik described why he thinks Dhurandhar does not glorify Rehman Dakait.

However, actor Naveen Kaushik disagrees. In a chat with Live Hindustan, Naveen detailed why the film does not glorify the character but shows all his sides. Naveen played the character of Donga in the film. (Also read: Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik shares why Pakistanis are obsessed with Aditya Dhar film: ‘Unko gaali nahi di’)

On Rehman Dakait's character

During the chat, Naveen said: “Mere hisab se utna glorify nahi kiya gaya hai. Ek character ka banana, taaki hum dikha sake ki hamza, the protagonist, jo spy he, wo kin logo ke beech gaya he. Kin logo ke beech reh kar apna mission complete kar raha he. Woh pahad jisko woh climb karke overcome karte he, wo pahad banana padega. Rehman dakait ka jo character he, jisme uska beta mar jata he… woh dikhana bada jaruri tha ki uske piche jo gandagi he, jo vhaisipana he woh dikha sake. Jab tak unki achhai, unka look nahi establish karoge tab tak log nahi accept karenge (According to me he is not glorified. To make a character like that we have to show that the protagonist who is a spy, is going along with them. He has to complete his mission. That mountain which he climbs, we have to build that first. So the character of Rehman Dakait has to have those elements, where his son dies, then there are the horrible things he does. So all these facets needs to be established in order for him to be accepted).”

He added, “I think woh zamana khatam ho gaya jab over the top villain jo hote the... like mogambo... woh ek time pe kaam karta tha. Aj ki date mein humne world cinema dekh liya he toh janta aware ho gayi he. Toh ek character ka full fledged hota he, woh grey hota he... woh iss character ke liye zaruri tha (I think that period is over where we would see over the top villains like Mogambo. That was a different time. In today's date the audience is exposed to world cinema and they are aware. So it is required to show this person in a full-fleged way, that he has shades of grey).”

About the film

The film was released in theatres on December 5. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, the spy action thriller also stars R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in lead roles, along with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The second part of the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.