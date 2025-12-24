Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik shares why Pakistanis are obsessed with Aditya Dhar film: ‘Unko gaali nahi di’

Dhurandhar, the spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, is ruling the box office in India. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead and tells the story of the gangs of Karachi’s Lyari Town. Several viewers from Pakistan have also seen the film and shared their reactions. In a chat with Live Hindustan, actor Naveen Kaushik has shared why he believes the film has resonated so deeply with the Pakistani audience. Naveen played the character of Donga in the film. Ranveer Singh plays the lead role of Hamza in the Aditya Dhar film.

Why are Pakistanis loving Dhurandhar?

There were many reactions on social media which predicted that if Dhurandhar had been released in Pakistan, it would have become a blockbuster. The film hit theatres in India on December 5.

Naveen reacted to this and said, “Maine ek cheez notice kari hai ki wahan se jo comments aa rahe hain… unhone ye notice kiya he ki film mein humne waha ki logo ko gaali nahi di hai, humne unko criticise nahi kiya hai. Humne Muslim community ko koi gaali nahi di hai. Koshish yahi rahi hai ki uss system me jo corrupt log hain, ya jo agents he jo poore mahaul ka misuse kiya aur aisi situations create kari jaha India pe attack ho rahe hai... humne unko highlight karne ki koshish kari hai (I have noticed in the comments that the Pakistani audience has realised that the film has never talked ill about them, never criticised them. We have not abused the Muslim community. We have tried to highlight those corrupt people who have taken advantage of the situation and manufactured such attacks on India.”

‘Aise logo ke upar sawal uthe’

He went on to add, “Toh wo chiz waha ke log bhi yahi recognise kar rahe hain ki, ‘Ha ye log humare desh ka bhi bhatta bithaye hain.’ Toh log usse relate kar paa rahe hai ki hum bhi kehna chah rahe the, hum bhi chah rahe the ki aise logo ke upar sawal uthe. Unko koi target kare naki woh ki ek insaan ke liye pura desh kharab hai, woh kehna galat rahega. Isliye film ko dekh kar pyaar bhej rahe hai, which is nice (This is what the Pakistani audience have recognised that yes these are the people who have caused the trouble. They have related to the fact that these people must be questioned. They must be targeted… not the entire country, which would not serve the purpose. That is why the film has received so much love).”

In Dhurandhar, Ranveer plays an Indian operative in Pakistan, who infiltrates the gang of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). The film blends fiction with reality using real-life figures as characters, including gangsters Rehman and Uzair Baloch (Danish Pandore), and Karachi SP Aslam Chaudhary (Sanjay Dutt). The second part is set for release in March 2026.