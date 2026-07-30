Former Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are spending time together once again. They were spotted enjoying a luxury yacht getaway in Mallorca, Spain, where they were joined by Pedro Pascal and Aniston’s boyfriend, Jim Curtis. In photos from the outing, the group appeared relaxed as they lounged aboard the yacht and soaked up the sun. Aniston, 57, was also photographed kayaking, while Cox, 62, was seen wearing flippers before heading into the water. Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox enjoy holiday in Spain alongside Pedro Pascal, Jim Curtis

For the outing, Cox wore a black swimsuit paired with a gray cover-up, black sunglasses and a black hat. Aniston opted for a brown bikini top, pink bikini bottoms and sunglasses. Pascal, 51, kept things casual in a purple T-shirt and matching shorts while relaxing on the yacht. The vacation marks another public meeting for Aniston and Cox, who have remained close since Friends wrapped in 2004. Earlier this year, Cox celebrated Aniston’s 57th birthday by sharing a throwback photo of the pair on Instagram that appeared to date back to their time filming the beloved sitcom.

“Apparently Geminis like Aquarians!” Cox wrote alongside the post. The longtime friends have continued to delight fans with their playful friendship in recent years, including several collaborations promoting Aniston’s LolaVie haircare line.

About Courtney This vacation comes on the heels of a significant change in Cox's personal life, as she recently ended her decade-long relationship with musician Johnny McDaid. Despite their split, sources indicate that the two remain on good terms.

As per the Daily Mail, “Johnny speaks incredibly highly of Courteney,” emphasising that their breakup was amicable and that they continue to care for one another deeply. The couple, who began dating in 2013 after being introduced by Ed Sheeran, had previously separated briefly in 2015 but reconciled and enjoyed many years together.