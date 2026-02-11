Jasmine Sandlas halts concert mid-way to kick out men harassing women; fans call her ‘real-life Dhurandhar’
Jasmine Sandlas paused her concert in Delhi to address men troubling women in the audience, receiving praise for her stand.
Singer Jasmine Sandlas, best known for her Bollywood hits Taras, Yaar Na Miley, Illegal Weapon 2.0 and her recent track Shararat from Dhurandhar, paused her concert in Delhi midway to call out a group of men who were troubling women in the audience.
What happened at Jasmine Sandlas' concert
In a video that is now doing the rounds on social media, Jasmine can be heard saying she would not continue performing until the men harassing the women were removed. She said, “Security, can you please remove these two guys? Kudiyan nu tang kar rahe hain. Aapa gawanga hi nahi jad tak kudiyan safe feel nahi krdiyan oye (They are troubling the girls. I won’t sing until the girls feel safe). I’ll stand here till the problem is solved, okay?”
Fans praised Jasmine for taking a stand and halting the concert until the issue was addressed. One comment read, “No foul language, no yelling, no drama… a basic civic appeal and a stern stand. Hats off to her.” Another wrote, “She defines true women empowerment.” A third commented, “Too good. Kudos to you,” while another fan called her a “true boss lady”. One user even wrote, “Real-life Dhurandhar.”
About Jasmine Sandlas’ Delhi concert
On 9 February, Jasmine performed at HT City Unwind – The Ultimate Food & Music Carnival. The singer had the crowd grooving to Nasha, Illegal Weapon 2.0, Yaar Na Miley, Gulaabi Queen and several other hits. She surprised fans by bringing Ayesh Khan on stage for a special cameo during the performance of Shararat, sending the audience into a frenzy.
Shararat is a special item number in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Apart from Ayesh, the song also features television actor Krystle D’Souza and includes a brief appearance by Akshaye Khanna, who adds his own signature step. The track became a sensation, with many recreating its hook step in social media reels.
Jasmine is currently riding high on success, as both the Dhurandhar title track and Shararat have emerged as chartbusters. The Dhurandhar title track also marked rapper Hanumankind’s Bollywood debut. Beyond its music, the film itself became a major commercial success, reportedly collecting over ₹1,300 crore worldwide at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, it became the first Bollywood film to cross ₹1,000 crore at the domestic box office.
Fans are now eagerly awaiting the sequel to Dhurandhar, which is scheduled for release on 19 March.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
