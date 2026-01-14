Viral Toxic teaser girl Beatriz Taufenbach deletes Instagram account after sex scene with Yash sparks backlash

The teaser has recently come under scrutiny following complaints about the controversial scene. Amid the controversy, Beatriz has deactivated her Instagram account. Now, when one puts her handle name on Instagram, it doesn’t appear, and the message reads, “Profile isn’t available”.

Ever since the teaser dropped, curiosity has been mounting over the identity of the woman in the scene. Initially, multiple reports claimed that she was actor Natalie Burn. However, director Geetu Mohandas later took to Instagram to put an end to the guessing game and introduce actor Beatriz Taufenbach. Sharing the photo of Beatriz, Geetu wrote, "This beauty is my cemetery girl Beatriz Taufenbach."

The teaser for Yash ’s film Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has landed in hot water, drawing criticism for a graphic sex scene with a woman inside a car outside a cemetery. Amid the growing backlash, Beatriz Taufenbach, the Brazilian model and actor who appeared alongside Yash in the steamy scene, seemed to have deactivated her Instagram account.

"The obscene and explicit content in the teaser of this movie is causing serious harm to the social well-being of women and children. These scenes, released in the public domain without any age-related warning, degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture," AAP state secretary Usha Mohan claimed in the letter. After the complaint, the KSWC wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking "appropriate action".

On Monday, leaders of the women’s wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lodged a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC), expressing objection to alleged obscene scenes. They are seeking removal of the teaser.

Apart from this, social activist Dinesh Kallahalli has filed a formal complaint with the CBFC, objecting to the "obscene, sexually explicit and morally offensive scenes" in the teaser. The makers are yet to react to the complaints.

About Toxic Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19. It will clash with Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated Dhurandhar 2, which is directed by Aditya Dhar.