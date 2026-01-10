Amid backlash for bold scene in Yash's Toxic teaser, director Geetu Mohandas shares note on ‘female pleasure’

Several users found it unnecessary and commented that it objectified women. Many were also surprised that a female filmmaker had shot the scene. After the response to the teaser, Geetu Mohandas hit back with an Instagram post where she talked about the perception of ‘female pleasure.’

The teaser for Toxic has generated a lot of reactions on social media ever since it was released a few days ago. One scene in particular, where Yash's character was seen having sex inside the car, has caught the attention of many.

Earlier in an Instagram post, Geetu had praised Yash and said, “A rare fusion of talent and superstardom is a formidable combination . I am immensely proud of Yash, not just for the performance of Raya the world is yet to witness, but for the discipline, and heart he brought to our film every single day. This is not just a role he performed, it is a chapter he carved into his own artistic legacy.”

About Toxic The teaser of Toxic showed the dark and gory world of the film, featuring Yash as gangster Raya. It begins at a funeral, guarded by several gunmen. A car arrives, and the scene cuts to an intimate moment between a man and a woman until an explosion occurs. The man steps out of the car, shirtless and then dons a black overcoat. He is revealed to be Yash, as he guns all the men down in the haze of fog. “Daddy’s home,” he concludes.

Geetu and Yash co-wrote the film, which also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair.