Toxic director Geetu Mohandas calls Yash a rare fusion of ‘talent and superstardom’, dares others to explore his talent

She shared a black and white picture of Yash and began in her caption, “A rare fusion of talent and superstardom is a formidable combination . I am immensely proud of Yash, not just for the performance of Raya the world is yet to witness, but for the discipline, and heart he brought to our film every single day. This is not just a role he performed, it is a chapter he carved into his own artistic legacy.”

Toxic: A Fairytale for GrownUps is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Starring Yash in the lead, the gangster drama is set to release in theatres on March 19. On January 8, the makers released the film's teaser to coincide with Yash's birthday. Director Geetu Mohandas took to her Instagram account to pen a long note talking about Yash and their collaboration on the film.

She went on to add, “He questioned, challenged, explored, and surrendered , always in service of the story when truth meets art. Through our collaboration, I discovered not just the depths of story telling , but also a producer who supported me throughout and made this journey profoundly meaningful. In the whirlwind of his fame, it’s easy to overlook the depth beneath the surface.”

‘I feel grateful for the trust’ Geetu dared other filmmakers to give more varied roles to Yash so that his brilliance can be shared with the viewers. She said, “My wish is that his future directors will dare to explore the vast potential of brilliance he brings to his craft. Our journey together was built on faith, long conversations and a shared belief in something bigger than either of us.. I feel grateful for the trust, artistry and above all the friendship we share .He will stay with me long after the cameras stops rolling. Happy birthday Yash.”

The teaser of Toxic showed the dark and gory world of the film, featuring Yash as gangster Raya. It begins at a funeral, guarded by several gunmen. A car arrives, and the scene cuts to an intimate moment between a man and a woman until an explosion occurs. The man steps out of the car, shirtless and then dons a black overcoat. He is revealed to be Yash, as he guns all the men down in the haze of fog. “Daddy’s home,” he concludes.

Geetu and Yash co-wrote the film, which also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa.