Sandeep Reddy Vanga says Toxic teaser ‘knocked me out’, is a fan of the style and attitude that Yash brings on screen

The first official teaser for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups was released by the makers on January 8, coinciding with the birthday of lead star Yash . The action-packed teaser of the film has received a thumbs up from filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who took to his X account to share how much he loved it. (Also read: Toxic teaser: Yash gets in battle mode for rage-filled, raunchy new film, announces ‘daddy is home’ )

About Toxic The teaser opens with a funeral scene, followed by visuals of the family hurriedly leaving the cemetery. Then a car arrives, from which a man steps out. It is revealed that the character is Raya, who emerges shirtless before slipping into a black overcoat. He smokes a cigarette, and goes on to open fire on the family at the funeral scene. Yash is then seen saying, “Daddy’s home”.

According to the synopsis of the film, it is set against the backdrop of a bygone era, the story unravels in the coastal haven of Goa, where beneath the allure of sunlit beaches and vibrant culture lies a powerful drug cartel controlling everything from the shadows.

Originally slated for a December 2025 release, Toxic is now set to hit theatres on March 19 next year, following production delays. The period gangster drama stars Yash in the lead, alongside an impressive ensemble cast including Nayanthara, new mom Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. The film will be released in theatres on March 19, when it will clash with Dhurandhar Part 2.

Meanwhile, Sandeep released the first look of his film, Spirit, on New Year's Eve. Starring Prabhas and Tripti Dimri, the film is set for a 2026 release.