Toxic teaser: Yash gets in battle mode for rage-filled, raunchy new film, announces ‘daddy is home’

Toxic teaser: The makers of the much-anticipated gangster film finally unveiled the first glimpse into the film’s dark and gory world as a special treat for Yash’s fans, releasing it on the actor’s 40th birthday. From raunchy moments inside a car to scenes of him smoking a cigar and brandishing a gun, the teaser introduces audiences to the dark, violent world, with Yash announcing “Daddy’s home’. Toxic teaser: Yash's film will be released in theatres on March 19.

The video was posted by the makers on social media with a caption, “Get a good look at your danger - Introducing RAYA…”

The video opens with a funeral scene, followed by visuals of the family hurriedly leaving the cemetery, before cutting to a shot of a car arriving at the location.

The clip then cuts to an intimate moment inside the car, after which the character steps out. It is revealed that the character is Raya, who emerges shirtless before slipping into an black overcoat. The character is introduced through a haze of fog as he smokes a cigarette, before brutally brandishing a gun and opening fire on the family at the funeral scene. Yash is then seen saying, “Daddy’s home”.

Fans were quick to react to the teaser of Yash’s Toxic, expressing their excitement across social media. One user wrote, "Pure Hollywood vibes", another commented, “Hollywood vibes from Sandalwood.”