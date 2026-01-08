Toxic teaser: Yash gets in battle mode for rage-filled, raunchy new film, announces ‘daddy is home’
Toxic teaser: The makers of the period gangster film released the first look into the film on 40th birthday of superstar Yash.
Toxic teaser: The makers of the much-anticipated gangster film finally unveiled the first glimpse into the film’s dark and gory world as a special treat for Yash’s fans, releasing it on the actor’s 40th birthday. From raunchy moments inside a car to scenes of him smoking a cigar and brandishing a gun, the teaser introduces audiences to the dark, violent world, with Yash announcing “Daddy’s home’.
Yash’s character from Toxic gets introduced
On Thursday, the makers of the film released a teaser of the film, offering the first glimpse of Yash’s character. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas.
The video was posted by the makers on social media with a caption, “Get a good look at your danger - Introducing RAYA…”
The video opens with a funeral scene, followed by visuals of the family hurriedly leaving the cemetery, before cutting to a shot of a car arriving at the location.
The clip then cuts to an intimate moment inside the car, after which the character steps out. It is revealed that the character is Raya, who emerges shirtless before slipping into an black overcoat. The character is introduced through a haze of fog as he smokes a cigarette, before brutally brandishing a gun and opening fire on the family at the funeral scene. Yash is then seen saying, “Daddy’s home”.
Fans were quick to react to the teaser of Yash’s Toxic, expressing their excitement across social media. One user wrote, "Pure Hollywood vibes", another commented, “Hollywood vibes from Sandalwood.”
About the film
Toxic is a period gangster film directed by Geetu and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their respective banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Geetu and Yash co-wrote the film, which also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa. The film will be released in theatres on March 19.
