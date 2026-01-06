Rukmini Vasanth leaves her girl-next-door image behind as glam Mellisa in Yash, Geetu Mohandas' Toxic. See first look

The latest actor to be introduced in Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is Rukmini Vasanth. Her stunning first look introduces her as Mellisa in the Yash film that boasts a bevvy of stars. Yash and Geetu released her first look from the film on Tuesday. Rukmini Vasanth plays Mellisa in Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups by Geetu Mohandas and Yash.

Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa in Toxic

Yash posted Rukmini’s first look from Toxic on his social media, writing, “Introducing Rukmini Vasanth @rukminitweets as MELLISA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups.” The first look shows Rukmini looking nothing like her usual girl-next-door roles. Dressed in a blue dress with a thigh-high slit, her hair done up in a coiffure and sporting dewy makeup, she walks through what looks like a smoky room at a party.

Geetu also posted Rukmini’s first look on her Instagram stories, writing, “What I admire most about Rukmini is her intelligence as an actor. She doesn't just perform, she processes. She asks questions, not out of doubt but out of curiosity. It pushes me to think deeper and sometimes even my own choices as a director. Watching her work reminds me that intelligence on screen often lies in what is left unsaid.”

Revealing that the actor tends to journal between shots, the director added, “Between shots, I often see her quietly writing in her journal, capturing thoughts, small anecdotes from the set. Those moments say a lot about her process. She is constantly building her own inner world. I find her approach incredibly thoughtful, and at times I honestly wish I could steal those pages and read through them, just to understand the mind behind such a layered performance. I love you @rukmini_vasanth (heart emoji).”

Geetu Mohandas penned a note for Rukmini Vasanth.

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Toxic is a period gangster film directed by Geetu and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their respective banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Geetu and Yash co-wrote the film, which also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. The film will be released in theatres on March 19.