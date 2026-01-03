Tara Sutaria wields power and guns as Rebecca in first look from Yash, Geetu Mohandas' Toxic

The first look of Tara Sutaria from Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic – A Fairytale For Grown-Ups was released on Saturday. The poster shows her wielding a gun with an intense look on her face and introduces her as Rebecca. The look seems in line with the retro theme of the film. Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca in Geetu Mohandas and Yash's Toxic.

Tara Sutaria’s first look from Toxic

Yash introduced Tara as Rebecca in Toxic, writing, “Introducing Tara Sutaria as REBECCA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups,” and by sharing the poster on his social media. A press note for the film introduces her with, “She wields power—and guns—like her birthright- Introducing Tara Sutaria as Rebecca from Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.”

Tara’s first look shows her dressed in a strapless gown, lace gloves and voluminous hair. With an intense look on her face, she holds a gun pointed at someone. Her first look was released by Yash after he recently introduced Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, and Nayanthara as Ganga from the film. All the ladies were seen in retro looks, much like Tara.

About Toxic – A Fairytale For Grown-Ups

Toxic is a period drama gangster film that is directed by Geetu and written by her and Yash. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair star in it.

The film, announced in 2023, went on the floor in 2024. It was simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, and will be released in other South Indian languages and Hindi too on March 19 for Ugadi. The film has been unofficially in the works since as early as 2018. The film’s first look, set in a casino, surprised many as it was different from Geetu’s previous work, Liar's Dice in Hindi and Moothon in Malayalam.