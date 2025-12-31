Nayanthara's first look as Ganga in Yash's Toxic is elegant yet dangerous; Vignesh Shivan is in awe of his wife

On December 31, Yash posted Nayanthara’s first look from their upcoming film, Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic – A Fairytale For Grown-Ups. Introducing her as Ganga, the look showcases her as both elegant and dangerous. Nayanthara’s first look from the film follows those of Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi. Nayanthara plays Ganga in Geetu Mohandas' Yash-starrer Toxic.

Nayanthara’s first look as Ganga in Toxic

“Introducing Nayanthara as GANGA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups,” wrote Yash, posting Nayanthara’s first look from Toxic on his social media. The poster shows her walking through a doorway with a firearm in her hand as two men hold the door open for her, and others stand guard behind her.

Nayanthara is dressed in a black dress with a high slit and thigh-high boots, staring directly at the camera. Her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, re-shared the poster on his Instagram stories, writing, “Wow,” with a mouth open emoji. He also posted heart-eyes and red-heart emojis while sharing the poster, clearly in awe of his wife. In a press note, the makers described Ganga as ‘as a woman who owns the room and calls her own shots.’

Vignesh Shivan reacted to Nayanthara's first look from Toxic.

Talking about casting Nayanthara as Ganga, Geetu said, “I wanted to portray Nayan in a way that she’s never been showcased before. But as the shoot progressed, I began to see how closely her own personality echoed the soul of the character. It wasn’t imitation, it was alignment. I found my Ganga, so brilliantly performed by her, and even more unexpectedly, I found a dear friend.”

About Toxic

Written by Yash and Geetu, and directed by Geetu, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been filmed simultaneously in both Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned for Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages. Kiara plays Nadia in the film, and Huma plays Elizabeth.

It is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Toxic is slated for release on the long festive weekend of 19th March 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.