Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan bless newlywed couple after visit to Ujjain temple; Sreeleela joins them on spiritual sojourn

Actor Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, recently visited the Shri Chintaman Ganesh Temple and Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Sunday. Pictures and videos from their visit began circulating on social media on Monday, with Sreeleela and her mother, Swarnalatha, also joining them at one of the temples. Take a look. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan blessed a newly married couple at an Ujjain temple.

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan bless newly married couple

Nayanthara opted for a simple red saree, which she paired with a green blouse, for the temple visits, while Vignesh chose a white kurta and brown dhoti. He later changed into a maroon shirt and white mundu for another temple visit. Some pictures circulating online show Vignesh and Nayanthara attending a wedding held at the temple, where they blessed the newlywed couple. The couple can be seen smiling widely, with garlands around their necks, as they attended the wedding at the Ganesh temple.

Sreeleela joins Nayanthara, Vignesh on temple visit

Another video posted by an Instagram page shows Sreeleela and Swarnalatha joining Nayanthara and Vignesh at the Mahakaleshwar temple. Vignesh and Nayanthara held hands sweetly as they walked to the temple. Sreeleela walked with them while dressed in a pastel-hued floral saree. The video shows the celebrities participating in the rituals and performing a puja before receiving blessings from the priest. Nayanthara and Vignesh performed the aarti there, as did Sreeleela and her mother.

Recent work

Nayanthara was last seen in the Netflix film Test. She has numerous films lined up in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, including Mookuthi Amman 2, Mana Shankar Varaprasad Garu, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Patriot. Vignesh, who last directed Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in 2022, has Love Insurance Kompany lined up for release.

Sreeleela starred in the Telugu films Robinhood, Junior and Mass Jathara this year. She will soon debut in Bollywood with Anurag Basu’s Karthik Aaryan-starrer. She also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh in Telugu and Parasakthi in Tamil lined up.