Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Insurance Kompany avoids Diwali clash with Dude, postpones release date

Pradeep Ranganathan was all set to turn Diwali into a double bonanza with his two releases, but the makers have now realized that this was not a viable route to take. LIK (Love Insurance Kompany) and Dude were set to release in October during the Diwali window, but now the makers have LIK have decided to step back and postpone the release. The release of Dude remains unchanged. (Also read: LIK First Punch: Pradeep Ranganathan returns with a love story set in 2040. Can you spot shoutouts to Yash, Rajinikanth?) Two Pradeep Ranganathan films were initially set for release during Diwali.

LIK release date postponed

In an official statement released on their X account, the makers of LIK wrote, “Like two trains on the same track, a head-on collision helps no one. With genuine concern for our beloved hero Pradeep Ranganathan and respect for the efforts behind both films, we've thoughtfully decided to reschedule the release of LIK to December 18, 2025.”

It further added, “Despite our best efforts to coordinate with Mythri Movies, we couldn't find common ground and we believe it is wiser to let both films shine without overlap. We extend our heartfelt wishes to Pradeep Ranganathan and the entire team of Dude for a joyous Diwali and a grand success at the box office.”

Dude stars Mamitha Baiju in the lead role opposite Pradeep. The film's music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar, with the first track, Oorum Blood, becoming viral on social media. It marks the directorial debut of Keerthiswaran. Details of the plot of the romantic drama are still kept under wraps. The film also stars R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon and Rohini.

Meanwhile, in LIK, Pradeep is paired opposite Krithi Shetty in a futuristic rom-com set in the year 2040. Nayanthara has produced the film.