Bandla Ganesh breaks down at daughter's wedding; refuses to let go of her hand. Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh attend
Bandla Ganesh's daughter Janani married Surya Teja Chilukuri in Hyderabad on August 16. Numerous Tollywood celebrities attended the wedding.
Actor-filmmaker Bandla Ganesh’s daughter, Janani Bandla, married Surya Teja Chilukuri on August 16 in a star-studded wedding in Hyderabad. Numerous Tollywood stars, including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan’s wife, Anna Konidela, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh, and others, attended the ceremony.
Bandla Ganesh breaks down at daughter’s wedding
Ganesh looked happy as Janani married Surya in a traditional Telugu ceremony, greeting guests and ensuring everyone was comfortable. However, when it came time to send her off, he broke down in tears. The actor-filmmaker walked the newlywed couple to the car after the wedding. He stood by the car, held his daughter’s hand to his chest and refused to let go in an emotional moment after her appaginthalu (handing over). He also seemed to break down at some points during the wedding ceremony, and Janani held back her tears, too.
Tollywood celebrities attend Janani Bandla’s wedding
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy attended Janani’s wedding to Surya. Several Tollywood celebrities also attended the ceremony to bless the couple. Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Anil Ravipudi, Sriman, Smitha, Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anna Konidela, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Allu Aravind, Trivikram Srinivas, Brahmanandam, Sunil, Sivaji, Gopichand, Teja Sajja, and several others were spotted looking happy for the couple. Pawan Kalyan, who’s close to Ganesh, was missing from the ceremony due to his shoulder surgery in July.
About Janani Bandla’s wedding to Surya Teja Chilikuri
Janani and Surya got engaged in Hyderabad in May and married in August. The couple wore traditional Telugu ensembles for the wedding, with the groom dressing in a pattu pancha (silk dhoti) and kurta set in soft pink. The bride wore a gold Kanjeevaram silk saree paired with diamond jewellery. The wedding decor featured a huge idol of Lord Balaji and a temple-themed mandapam. Fresh flowers, fountains, chandeliers and more dotted the venue. The decor was also in shades of pink and gold to match the couple.
About Bandla Ganesh
Ganesh began his career in a supporting role in the 1996 film Vinodam. He starred with Chiranjeevi in Master (1997) and with Pawan in Suswagatham (1998), beginning off-screen relationships with them. After years of playing supporting roles in numerous hits, Ganesh debuted as a producer with Ravi Teja’s 2009 film Anjaneyulu. He went on to produce films with Pawan, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan through the years. Ganesh most recently starred in Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani with Sivaji this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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