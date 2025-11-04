Internet thinks Bandla Ganesh took a dig at Vijay Deverakonda with his speech about actors' egos; here's why

Telugu film producer and actor Bandla Ganesh has gained prominence over the years, not only for his speeches at events but also for his work. Now, his dig at actors’ egos at Kiran Abbavaram’s K Ramp event has caught everyone’s attention, with the internet deducing that he’s talking about Vijay Deverakonda. Here’s what happened. Bangla Ganesh's speech about actors' egos is believed to have been targeted at Vijay Deverakonda.

What did Bandla Ganesh say about actors’ egos?

At the event, Bandla called Kiran on stage and began ranting about actors’ egos. While remaking how the K Ramp actor wasn’t like that, he said, “One film becomes a hit and they start showing off by wearing loose pants, new shoes, a cap, glasses at midnight, and act like superstars. But I look at Kiran, and he stays humble and focused; he reminds me of Chiranjeevi in his early days.” The producer also said at the event, “No one who has believed in cinema with honesty has been let down by it. One film becomes a hit, and they talk like they know everything.”

Why does the internet think it’s about Vijay Deverakonda?

At an event for Little Hearts, Bandla asked Mouli not to trust anyone, even if Vijay sends him RWDY shirts and Mahesh Babu tweets for him. He also asked him not to think of him as a star but as a good actor like Chandra Mohan. Vijay seemed to counter this at a later event when he asked Mouli not to take anybody’s advice to heart. “Your biggest success in life is making your parents happy. You don’t need to be like anybody else. Your parents named you Mouli; let Mouli shine. Don’t ever think you need to be like anyone else,” he added.

Vijay Deverakonda fans defend him, call out Bandla Ganesh

Vijay’s fans were miffed at Bandla for seemingly hitting back at their favourite star. After the clip went viral, many began showing support for the Arjun Reddy star. “Out of jealousy, he's mocking Vijay & running behind Teja Sajja, Kiran Abbavaram! Visiting his house & flattering him just to get dates! If that doesn't work, he'll probably repeat the same behavior with the next actor,” claimed one fan.

Another wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Instead of targeting someone like Vijay known for his humility & calm nature it would’ve been better if Bandla showed the same energy when addressing the industry’s real issues.” One thought he was only targeting Vijay because he’s going through a lean phase, writing, “You praised him when he is in hits, but now mock him because he's in flops. it's wrong sir, and please use common sense when you speak.”

A miffed X user wrote, “#BandlaGanesh has turned into quite a nuisance at events, to stay in the news, he tries to create controversies every time according to his agenda. Better producers stop inviting him for their own good.”

Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom, which did not perform at the box office as expected. He will soon star in Rahul Sankrithyan’s period film.