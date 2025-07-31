Kingdom movie review: Vijay Deverakonda gets his redemption, literally and figuratively

Kingdom movie review Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Venkitesh, Bhagyashri Borse Rating: ★★★.5 Kingdom movie review: Vijay Deverakonda plays a police constable turned spy called Suri in the Gowtam Tinnanuri film.

The one question on everyone’s mind going into Kingdom is – will he or won’t he? Will Gowtam Tinnanuri find a way to match, if not supersede, the tenderness of emotions we have come to expect of him from Malli Raava and Jersey? Even more importantly, will Vijay Deverakonda finally get his redemption arc after delivering a string of disappointing flops? The answer is both yes and no.

Kingdom movie story

Suri (Vijay) is a police constable who is quick with his wit and hands. His borderline impulsive behaviour often gets him in trouble. Having grown up in a house where his mother (Rohini) had a gripe with him and a father who was quick to abuse, all Suri wants is to find his long-lost brother Siva (Satyadev), who ran away from home when they were children. A chance to go undercover in Sri Lanka for the Indian government might get him closer to finding his brother, but what he doesn’t foresee is the ‘kingdom’ he’ll inherit from him.

Kingdom movie review

Kingdom doesn’t waste much time getting into the thick of things. When you’re told a lore set in 1920s Srikakulam about a tribe on the brink of extinction with an unseen protector looking out for their best interests, you know Gowtam is telling a tale that toes the line between mysticism and reality. When the story shifts to 1991 in Hyderabad, you see the man Suri as anything but a leader. He might have the tendency to stick up for the underdog, but all he truly cares about is fixing his broken family.

Recently, there has been a spate of films like Salaar, Devara, Kalki 2898 AD, and more in which people are looking for a saviour to save the day, even harking back to Khaleja. So, while Kingdom doesn’t offer anything new in terms of that, you still stick around for the ride because of the harmony with which all departments of the film work together to tell you a compelling story. Suri is very much the imperfect hero. In fact, as the film progresses, you see more layers to him than you did before. But Gowtam is clear that a reluctant hero is maybe what this tribe needs.

Anirudh Ravichander’s music ebbs and flows with the beats of the film, immersing you in the world built by Gowtam. The song Ragile Ragile, in particular, brings across Suri’s pathos and anger well. Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T John’s cinematography delivers some delicious frames in the midst of all the suffering. Some scenes, such as Suri lying in a vat of soap suds after a draining fight or while pulling at the rope of a ship he knows he cannot move in desperation, or even the way the death of a character is shot so poignantly, stick with you. The stunts, particularly in two chase sequences on land and water, also stand out and don't feel perfunctory.

The stellar performances

Vijay finally gets his redemption arc with Kingdom, both as an actor and character. After a long time, you see the theatre actor and the star in him come out. There might be moments where he fumbles, but he quickly finds his footing and plays the varied shades well. Particularly when it comes to the equation with a pitch-perfect Satyadev as Siva. Suri and Siva’s relationship forms the heart of this tale, and Gowtam brings in tiny nuances to make it believable. Be it in the way Suri almost morphs back into a child when he looks for closure, or how Siva doesn’t need to say a word for you to know he will always look out for his younger brother.

Venkitesh is a revelation in this film. He plays a cartel leader, Murugan, who runs his illegal smuggling business with a touch of psychopathy. Every single time his cherubic face breaks out in a smile, you know he’s about to wreck chaos. At no point in the film does he come across as a caricaturish villain, even in scenes where he lets himself run wild. He's particularly menacing during a massacre, à la Red Wedding in Game of Thrones. He was not kidding when he told everyone he wants to be a star because he’s a great addition to the film. Everyone involved seems to have given their blood, sweat and tears.

What doesn’t work

Because Gowtam has made films like Malli Raava and Jersey, you know very well going in that he has the power to make you cry. Unfortunately, despite the pain and suffering the story of Kingdom is set in, there’s seldom time for you to feel anything for these characters. Bhagyashri Borse’s character, Dr Madhu, feels wasted and unnecessary. And that’s a shame, given how Gowtam can pen memorable female characters in his films. Her relationship with Suri isn't fleshed out, making you wonder why she would help him. Kingdom also leaves some loose ends, hinting at a sequel. Given how cathartic the film’s bloody climax is, you can’t help but wonder if Gowtam could’ve found a way to end the tale in one film.

In conclusion

Kingdom might not be the perfect film, but it’s definitely the best of the saviour tales we have seen of late. Gowtam might have dropped the ball when it came to drawing you in with the emotions, but he makes up for it with the storytelling and stand-out action. Vijay gets the chance to deliver a punchy performance, like he has been waiting for years now. And in my book, that’s a win.