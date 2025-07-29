Who is Venkitesh? Kingdom actor from Kerala who wants to be a star, acted with Mammootty, runs idli food truck

Malayalam actor Venkitesh is all set to debut in Telugu cinema with Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kingdom, which will be released in theatres on 31 July. At the pre-release event for the film held in Hyderabad on Monday evening, the actor from Kerala bowled everyone over with his speech in Telugu, where he declared that he would like to be a star. Know all about the actor who runs a food truck in Trivandrum, Kerala. Venkitesh VP plays Murugan in Gowtam Tinnanuri's spy film Kingdom.

Venkitesh’s rise in the TV and film industry

Venkitesh plays Murugan in Kingdom. Introducing him, Vijay recently wrote on social media, “World - I wanted to introduce you all to @venkitesh_vp AKA “MURUGAN”. It's just his 4th film, but when i shared my scenes with him, he made me feel like i was in his world. Deadly actor, ferocious eyes and energy, sweet soul. He will make a strong mark.”

At the pre-release event, Venkitesh spoke of his humble beginnings and said, “This is the first time I’ve seen such a large crowd. I’ve always dreamt of this moment. In the Malayalam industry, I worked my way up from being a background artist in TV serials and movies to an artiste who had one or two dialogues, to a small artiste, played a villain in a Tamil film, and now, I have come to Kingdom. It took me nine years.”

He also declared at the event that he would love to be a star someday and play lead roles, stating, “I am so proud of myself. I hope I work with Sithara Entertainments again, this time as a hero. I just want to see myself as a star someday. Directors and producers out there, please do consider me. I am very excited, that’s why I am behaving like this. Naa intro ki clap cheyyandi (Please clap for my intro).”

A self-professed Rajinikanth fan, he stated at the event that he would like to dedicate Kingdom to his mother, Tara. Venkitesh has acted in the 2021 Malayalam film The Priest with Mammootty, the 2024 Tamil film Rebel with GV Prakash Kumar and more.

The idli food truck run by Venkitesh

After clips from Venkitesh’s confident speech at the pre-release event of Kingdom began doing rounds on social media, people unearthed that he wasn’t just an actor. He also ran a street food truck called Suda Suda Idli with his friends, which he launched in 2024. If videos on the internet are anything to go by, it’s also quite common to see Venkitesh at his food truck making idlis, taking orders, and serving people.

Sharing clips taken by various influencers at the food truck, one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “For the telugu people who don't know him,he came from a TV realty show & then runs a street food idly kada at trivandrum now. He is still making & serving people idlys there. A true inspiration for all.” Venkitesh and his friends run the food truck from Tuesday to Sunday from 7:25-10 PM. Numerous people on the internet re-shared his clips from the Kingdom event, hoping he achieves his dream of being a star soon.