Vijay Deverakonda channels Pushpa energy at Kingdom trailer launch, fans erupt over tribute to Allu Arjun. Watch

It was Rowdy meets Pushpa at the Kingdom trailer launch in Tirupati, and fans couldn’t have asked for a better surprise. As Vijay Deverakonda unveiled the action-packed trailer of his upcoming film Kingdom, he thrilled the crowd by delivering Allu Arjun’s iconic Pushpa dialogue, igniting loud cheers and instant nostalgia. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom trailer was launched on July 27, which featured intense action and emotional depth.

Vijay channels inner Pushpa Raj

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom stars Vijay alongside Bhagyashri Borse and is set to hit theatres on 31 July. While the trailer impressed with its high-octane visuals, intense action, and emotional depth, it was Vijay’s unexpected tribute to Allu that stole the show.

While addressing the crowd, Vijay surprised everyone by delivering Allu’s legendary Pushpa dialogue sending fans into a frenzy. It was the unexpected crossover no one saw coming, but everyone instantly loved. Watch the video below.

Though the two actors have never shared screen space, Vijay and Allu Arjun share a strong off-screen bond. Back in April 2025, Vijay surprised Allu with a heartfelt gift, prompting the latter to call him his “sweet brother” in a viral social media post.

Kingdom Trailer launched

In Kingdom, Vijay plays Surya, a spy navigating a dangerous undercover mission in a dystopian setting. However, as he navigates this new world, the mission takes an unexpected turn, and he finds himself forming an unlikely alliance with the very army he was sent to defeat.

What begins as infiltration turns into an unexpected alliance with the enemy. The trailer also features Satyadev and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles. The film's music by Anirudh Ravichander amplifies its intense tone.

Adding to the film's pan-India appeal, Jr NTR, Suriya, and Ranbir Kapoor have lent their voices for the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi versions of the teaser, respectively.