Kingdom trailer: Vijay Deverakonda takes on a very risky mission as an undercover spy. Watch

Kingdom trailer: The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda's film has finally been released, and it is packed with intense action. The clip offers a glimpse into the fierce world of a spy who undertakes a risky mission, landing him in prison, where things take a dark and unpredictable turn. Kingdom trailer: The film is slated to release on July 31.

Kingdom trailer out

The trailer was launched at an event in Tirupati, following which Vijay also posted the video on his social media handles.

“We built #Kingdom with fire in our hearts. A @gowtam19 action drama with an @anirudhofficial score. Today, I give you the trailer. Let it hit you like it hit me,” Vijay wrote while sharing the video.

The trailer introduces Vijay as Surya, a spy entangled in a high-stakes covert mission. The film appears to be set in a dystopian world where a spy is tasked with infiltrating unfamiliar territory, forcing him to leave behind everything dear to him. However, as he navigates this new world, the mission takes an unexpected turn, and he finds himself forming an unlikely alliance with the very army he was sent to defeat. The trailer also features Satyadev and Manish Chaudhary.

Vijay is seen performing action scenes and emotional sequences with composer Anirudh Ravichander’s music in the background. The trailer is not just about action, as it also focuses on the turmoil the lead is going through in his personal life.

More about Kingdom

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame and produced by S Naga Vamsi, the film is touted as a spy thriller. It also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev as the leads. For the film, Vijay underwent a physical transformation.

Jr NTR and Suriya have given voice-overs to the Telugu and Tamil versions of the teaser. Ranbir Kapoor has voiced the Hindi version, which is called Saamraajya.

S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya have produced the film under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s music. This is the first instalment of a planned duology with the second part yet to go on floors.