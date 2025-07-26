Amid dating rumours with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda admits he wants to spend more time with his girlfriend

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is rumoured to be dating Rashmika Mandanna, has admitted that growing up in life has made him realise that he is not spending enough time with his girlfriend, and he is working on changing this. Vijay Deverakonda will soon be seen in Kingdom.

Vijay opines

During a conversation with Cinema Vikatan, Vijay got candid about his personal life. He admitted that he wishes he spent more time with his girlfriend.

Vijay said, “Relationships come above everything. I have been growing up over the last 2 years. I have learned to live life also. Before that, I was not like this. The last 2-3 years, I didn’t like how my life went. I didn’t spend enough time with my mum, dad, my girlfriend, and friends.”

He added, “Suddenly, one day, I realised. I didn’t want to have such a feeling. Now… I make efforts to make time for my people. I make time for my friends, I make time for my mum and dad, for my relationships.”

Last year, in an interview with Curly Tales, the actor revealed that he is not single. Vijay was asked if unconditional love still exists, to which he replied, “I know what it is to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know if it’s unconditional because my love comes with expectations. I don’t know of any love that comes…maybe there is, maybe it’s my ignorance of it. At the end of the day, it’s a good thing to be loved. Everything else is over-romanticised. I think it’s okay to be conditional in love.”

Later, in a game of Never Have I Ever, the actor also admitted to dating a co-star, claiming he wasn’t single. He said, “I have (dated a co-star before). I'm 35, you think I would be single? We all have to (get married) at some point unless it's a choice not to.”

In the past few years, Vijay has been linked to actor Rashmika Mandanna. It is said that they have been dating since they acted together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. Rashmika has often posted pictures from Vijay’s home and shares a close rapport with his family. Vijay has never addressed these dating rumours.

More about Vijay

Vijay was recently diagnosed with dengue and hospitalised for recovery. According to a member of his team, the actor has been unwell for the last few days and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. After recovering, he has now been discharged and is back home.

He is looking forward to Kingdom, which is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame and produced by S Naga Vamsi. It is touted as a spy thriller and stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev as the leads. Vijay underwent a transformation to play his role in the film. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s music. This is the first instalment of a planned duology with the second part yet to go on floors. Vijay has also said yes to a period action film directed by Rahul Sankrithyan.