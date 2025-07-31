Kingdom Twitter reviews: Internet hails Vijay Deverakonda's ‘career best performance’ but calls film ‘one-time watch’

Kingdom Twitter reviews: Gowtam Tinnanuri’s spy action thriller Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, finally hit theatres on July 31. As audiences flock to cinemas, social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), is buzzing with mixed reactions. While many moviegoers are praising Vijay Deverakonda’s performance, others feel the film offers little in terms of novelty. Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom opens to mixed reviews from the audience.

Produced by Nag Vamsi, Kingdom has sparked divided opinions. Some viewers are calling the first half “gripping” and “well-paced,” while others are advising fans not to go in with high expectations. Here’s a glimpse at what cinephiles are saying about Kingdom on its opening day.

Calling the film a blockbuster, one of the viewers wrote, "#KingdomReview: Movie is a blockbuster, Story theme highlight of the Film, 1st Half Characters intro, 2nd Half deep drama. Performance in some scenes Career best for #VijayDeverakonda, Action & Music 🔥 and 2nd Half boat sequence."

Another X user praised the film and wrote, "Kingdom is good action drama with high production values and acting, Gautham Thinnanuri once again hits the bullseye, Vijay Devarakonda's performance is lit, Anirudh's music will give high. The movie starts with an amazing first half and a good second half."

Praising Vijay's performance and the film, an X user wrote, "Kingdom started with a bang. No deviation in the story right from the start!!

Filled with good high moments. VD, the performer is back, Satya was equally good, Bhagya's role is limited. Top-notch production values with mass AniGod BGM. Ends with a decent cliffhanger."

Moviegoers call Kingdom a one-time watch

However, not everyone is impressed with film. One of the X users wrote, "#Kingdom is a decent one-time watch movie. Can have fair experience if expectations are kept low. Technicalities worked good than writing. 2/5 stars."

Another wrote, "Firstly, I was really excited for the film. I've been waiting for it since I heard the name Gowtham Thinnanuri. The hype lived up to my expectations until I watched the film. It wasn't outright bad but I expected more. VD was good. Satya Dev was sufficient."

Another tweet read, "#Kingdom - BOREDOM. A soulless, dull template action drama with zero emotional connection. Only VD & Satydev shine throughout. BGM by Anirudh is an added asset. Pre-climax & villain character show some promise, but that is quickly diluted. Overall, a below-average watch."

One of the moviegoers called it a strictly one-time watch and wrote, "Kingdom is a very ordinary and routine. Nothing new and nothing interesting. Except few scenes, nothing is engaging. One time watch for Anirudh and VD’s performance. The movie also ends with a very routine climax, which tries to elevate the next part. Strictly one-time watch."

About Kingdom

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, the Telugu spy action thriller also stars Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, Goparaju Ramana, Manish Chaudhari and Baburaj among others in key roles. The film is said to be the first part of a planned duology. produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the soundtrack of the film is given by Anirudh Ravichander.