Kingdom premiere: Vijay Deverakonda film to have 1st show in US, not Andhra Pradesh or Telangana

Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse, and Satyadev, will be released in theatres on 31 July. However, the film will have its first premiere show on 30 July in the US and in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana. The audience in India will watch the film only hours after its premiere in the US. (Also Read: Who is Venkitesh? Kingdom actor from Kerala who wants to be a star, acted with Mammootty, runs idli food truck) Vijay Deverakonda plays the lead role in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Kingdom.

Kingdom first show in US, not India

When much-awaited films release, the first show timings are usually aligned between India and the US—even when paid premieres are held in AP or TS a day before the release date. However, Kingdom will have its first show at 11 PM IST on 30 July, except it’ll be held in the US in select theatres at 1:30 PM EST, 12:30 PM CST, and 10:30 AM PST. The first show in AP and Telangana only begins after 7 AM on 31 July.

As per the distributor, Shloka Entertainments, over 15,000 tickets have already been sold in the US for Kingdom's premieres. Announcing the premiere show timings, they also wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Before the world sees it…#Kingdom will storm into select USA electronic content enabled screens FIRST. Keep checking your local theater websites for early showtimes!” Numerous fans in the comments complained though about the lack of enough shows.

About Kingdom

Kingdom is a spy thriller written and directed by Gowtam. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya produce it under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Anirudh Ravichander composed the film’s music. The film is intended to be the first part of a planned duology. Talking about the film to the press in Chennai, Vijay revealed that he plays a constable who goes undercover in the film, stating that he would like to do a full-fledged cop role someday.