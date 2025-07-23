Powerhouse song from Coolie: Rajinikanth fans unearth Anirudh Ravichander, Arivu's homage to Breaking Bad. Watch

The makers of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie released a new song, Powerhouse, on Tuesday night. The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, seems to play during a key fight scene from the film if the lyrical video is anything to go by. What’s more, fans even unearthed a subtle homage to the hit American TV show, Breaking Bad, in the song. Powerhouse song from Coolie: The homage to Breaking Bad in Rajinikanth's Coolie did not go unnoticed.

Powerhouse from Coolie has Breaking Bad homage

Powerhouse has music by Anirudh, lyrics by Arivu, and vocals by both of them. The 3-minute-28-second song shows Rajinikanth fighting his way through a barrage of goons. The video is completely monochrome with touches of gold, except for a portion towards the end.

Anirudh debuted the song in Hyderabad while promoting the film there at an event held by the film’s team. What caught everyone’s attention was the song's use of the phrases ‘say my name’ and ‘goddamn right’. Fans soon realised Bryan Cranston’s Walter White says these phrases in Breaking Bad. Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) soon began posting videos overlaying the songs onto scenes from the show.

One fan wrote, “Coo coo coolie power house ehh "SAY My NAME" Ennaikum Korayaadha Mouse’eh "GOD DAMM RIGHT". Blended so well breaking bad dialogue into a banger like it’s part of the beat, peak crossover fr.” Another thought Anirudh ‘cooked’. Some fans also wrote, “Coolie #Powerhouse ft. Heisenberg from Breaking Bad. SAY MY NAME!” while posting their fan edits.

When Ilaiyaraaja sent legal notice over music

After the announcement teaser last May, Ilaiyaraaja sent a legal notice to the producers, Sun Pictures, for using a portion from his song Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa for the 1983 film Thanga Magan. He claimed that he was not paid a royalty fee for the song’s usage and called out Lokesh for exploitation. It remains to be seen if the song will be used in the film.

Coolie is directed by Lokesh and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. It stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat. It will be released in theatres on 14 August and will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2.