Kangana Ranaut borrows iconic Breaking Bad line to praise Operation Sindoor, issues a warning: ‘We are the danger’

Actor and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut has expressed her strong support for India's Operation Sindoor, describing it as a fitting response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Borrowing a line from the TV show Breaking Bad, the actor issues a warning to terrorists, saying, “We are the danger”. Also read: Fawad Khan's condolence message for those killed draws condemnation from Pakistani fans: ‘High time we boycott him’ Kangana Ranaut shared that people of the country are nervous at the moment.

Kangana praises PM Modi

The actor expressed her views while talking to the media in Delhi. The video of the same has been shared by news agency ANU on social media.

Kangana said, “Iss samein desh yudh mein hain. Hum sab bahut zyada nervous hain. Apni jo sena hai, jo humari raksha karti hain. Bhagwan unki raksha karein. Unko bahut zyada kamyabi de. Hum sab prayer kar rahe hain ke humara desh khatre se dur rahe... Woh kehte hain na ke hume khatra nahi hai... Hum hi khatra hain (The country is at war right now, so obviously, we are all very nervous. But our security forces are protecting us, and we all must pray that may God protect them and help them succeed in their missions. We should all pray that the country be safe from all kinds of dangers. We are not in danger, but we are the danger)”.

The line is paraphrased from what Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) says in a memorable episode of Breaking Bad (2008-13). Confronting his wife, White says, “You think I am in danger. I am the danger!” The line has since become a pop culture meme.

Kangana added, “Hum sab ka manobal Pradhan Mantriji ke saath hain. Pradhan Mantriji ne Operation Sindoor ka naam diya... Jo humari betiyan hain aur jo humari mataon ke saath sabko shoot kiya... Yeh unn kai khoonu ka badla liya ja raha hai. Hum sab desh ki kamyabi ki prathna karte hain (We all are standing in support of PM Modi ji. PM Modi ji has named this mission Operation Sindoor', because the husbands of our mothers and daughters were killed right in front of their eyes and they were widowed by the terrorists. Those deaths are now being avenged now)".

About Operation Sindoor

In response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Army early on Wednesday. According to news agency ANI, nine terror camps across Pakistan and PoK were neutralised. The targets included key figures from terror organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who were involved in orchestrating attacks against India.