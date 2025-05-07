Fawad Khan's condolence message for those killed draws condemnation from Pakistani fans: ‘High time we boycott him’

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has found himself at the centre of controversy yet again. After facing calls for a boycott in India, Fawad's condolence message for those reportedly killed in India's airstrikes has sparked outrage among Pakistani fans, who have slammed him for his comments. Also read: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Allu Arjun are all praises for Operation Sindoor: 'The fighter's fight begins' Fawad’s Instagram handle has been blocked in India, but a screenshot of the post is circulating widely on social media.

Fawad posts condolence message on Instagram

On Wednesday, Fawad took to Instagram to express his views about India’s Operation Sindoor. He wrote, “My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come. A respectful request to all: stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people. May better sense prevail. InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad!"

Fawad’s Instagram handle has been blocked in India, but a screenshot of the post is circulating widely online. It is being claimed that it has been deleted after he got intense backlash for the same.

Fawad's Insta story.

Pak fans unhappy with Fawad Khan

His remarks sparked outrage among Pakistani fans, who called him out for not even mentioning India in his message. Many assumed this was because of his association with the Indian film industry. For the unversed, Fawad was all set to make his Bollywood comeback with Abir Gulaal, which was supposed to release in theatres on May 9. However, after the Pahalgam terror attack in April, the film faced backlash, and its release was stalled.

One wrote, "To hell with his “condolences” wth is this blaming eveything India did on “rabble rousing words”?? He still didn’t speak anything against India”. Another commented, “Where did he mentioned India”.

One comment read, “Don’t need your condolences.” There were calls to unfollow him as well with comments such as “Unfollow him attack him this way” and “High time our industry boycott him”.

What do we know about Operation Sindoor

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces shared details about Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and (Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir) PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

While speaking to the media, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Sofiya Qureshi said that the Operation Sindoor was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.

(With ANI inputs)