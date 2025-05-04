Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor-starrer Abir Gulaal should release, says Prakash Raj: ‘Freedom for audience should be there’

Fawad Khan was all set to make his Bollywood comeback with Abir Gulaal, which was supposed to release in theatres on May 9. However, after the Pahalgam terror attack in April, the film faced backlash, and government sources told PTI that the movie would not be allowed to release in India. Now actor Prakash Raj has commented on the stay of the release of the film, saying that he does not support the ban of any film, whether it's right-wing or a propaganda movie. (Also read: Vaani Kapoor's all posts on Abir Gulal, co-star Fawad Khan disappear from Instagram after Pahalgam terror attack) Prakash Raj commented on the banning of Abir Gulaal's release in India.

What Prakash said

During a recent interview with The Lallantop, Prakash said, “I’m not for any banning of films, whether it’s right-wing or a propaganda film. Let people decide. People have the right. You can’t ban films, unless it’s pornography or about child abuse. But thought process? So what? Let them come, no!”

He went on to add, “Today, anybody can get hurt. ‘I’ll cut the nose of Deepika Padukone! I’ll behead her!’ Useey kya hoga (what effect would that have)?. Shah Rukh Khan… just because of a colour? Besharam rang na… they can make a hue and cry about anything they want and the present power are letting that happen, to create a fear in the society.”

Prakash was referring to the controversy which erupted ahead of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, where there were many calls for boycotting the film and threats on Deepika were also made. The second reference was on the display of an orange bikini in the song Besharam Rang in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

About Abir Gulaal controversy

Abir Gulal, a romantic drama helmed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Vivek Agrawal, was scheduled to release in India on 9 May. However, following the attack in Pahalgam and rising political tension between Pakistan and India, government sources told PTI, “The movie Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, will not be allowed to release in India.”

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reiterated its directive to ban Pakistani artists. They called for a complete non-cooperation with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry.