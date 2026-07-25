Hamare Baarah director Kamal Chandra to shoot his next film in hometown Agra; says Hindi belt is the space to be in

The director, who was recently in his hometown for a recce of his next film—a love story—on his visit to the state capital tells HT City, “My directorial debut Ab Dilli Door Nahin was shot in the national capital. Since then, I shot my last release with Annu Kapoor in Lucknow, and my next two releases have been shot in Dehradun (Uttarakhand) and Panna (Madhya Pradesh). I am drawn to Hindi heartland locations, realistic stories, and a deeper connection with the audience.”

Filmmaker Kamal Chandra, who hails from Agra and is a Bhartendu Natya Academy (BNA) pass-out, is gearing up for the release of his next film Aryabhatt Ka Zero . His last release, Hamare Baarah (2025), was shot in Lucknow .

In Lucknow, he shot at BNA, where he passed out in 2004. He also assisted director Sudhir Mishra on Daas Dev (2018) and Ratnaa Sinha’s directorial debut, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017).

"I have been writing a love story for a long time, which is now complete. I want to shoot in my hometown as the soul of the story is from Uttar Pradesh. Filmmakers have shot in Agra but have been fascinated only by the Taj Mahal; I want to show a different side of the city that has not been explored yet," he says, adding, "This winter, we plan to go on floors. My visit to Agra was for that initial recce and final story touch-up. Hindi belt is the space to be in! But before that, I plan to release Flower Walli, a time-travel film, which we have shot in Panna."

Excited about his next release, he says, “Earlier it was titled Boondi Raita, but we later procured the current title, Aryabhatt Ka Zero. Actor Neeraj Sood plays Aryabhatt and Himansh Kohli plays his son. It’s a slice-of-life story of a mohalla boy and his journey from zero se hero, but with a very special twist.”