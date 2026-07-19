Annu Kapoor questions Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: ‘The casting is quite questionable’

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been making headlines ever since its first glimpse was unveiled, but the film has also found itself at the centre of repeated debates. Veteran actor Annu Kapoor is the latest to weigh in again, questioning Sai Pallavi's casting as Goddess Sita and sharing his doubts about the film's overall approach. Annu Kapoor questions Sai Pallavi's casting as Sita. ((PTI Photo) )

Annu Kapoor questions Sai Pallavi's casting as Sita Speaking to Zoom, Annu appeared unconvinced about the project and even questioned where it currently stands. He also wondered if the film had already hit theatres. The veteran actor then turned his attention to Sai's casting as Sita, saying the makers should be more mindful of the religious and cultural significance attached to such iconic characters.

“But you need to understand who you have chosen for the role of Sita. Goddess Sita is worshipped as a mother. People in this country worship Lord Ram as an avatar of Lord Narayan. The casting is quite questionable. Let the film release,” he stated.

Annu also suggested that the film may not offer anything fundamentally new, arguing that it would largely be a grander, more technologically advanced version of Ramanand Sagar's beloved television adaptation. “Whatever they make, they will only upgrade Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana technologically and perhaps increase its scale. What do you think they will make?” he questioned.

Ramayana heads to Comic-Con with a massive cast Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana features one of the biggest ensembles in Indian cinema. Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita. Yash takes on the role of Ravana, with Sunny Deol portraying Lord Hanuman. The cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Arun Govil as King Dashrath. Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare and Mohit Raina are also part of the film.

The film is also set to make history with its presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23. It will be only the second Indian film, after Kalki 2898 AD, to be showcased at the prestigious global event. Ranbir, Yash and producer Namit are expected to attend the special presentation.

The official Comic-Con description reads: "In an age of gods and kings, the fate of worlds hangs in the balance. Rama, a prince bound by duty, sacrifice, and the greater good, must face Ravana, an immortal ruler driven by pride and vengeance, powerful enough to shatter the cosmos."