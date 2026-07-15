After Teesri Begum, filmmaker KC Bokadia to shoot Police Diary and Phir Janam Lengey in Lucknow and Varanasi

Filmmaker KC Bokadia will begin shooting for his next film in Uttar Pradesh in August. After shooting three projects, Teesri Begum, The Signature and Zindagi Namkeen Hai in Lucknow, he has zeroed upon two projects that he will begin in Varanasi and the state capital. Filmmaker KC Bokadia and (inset) his last release Teesri Begum

Speaking to HT City, the filmmaker says, "After shooting three back-to-back films in Uttar Pradesh, it has become my favourite shoot destination. Cop-based film Police Dairy and rebirth drama Phir Janam Lengey are next lined up and we will start shooting them in August in Varanasi and Lucknow. I won't be directing the films."

His directorial film Teesri Begum, starring Kainaat Arora, Mugdha Godse and Rachna Shyam, was released recently and is now releasing on OTT. Anupam Kher-starrer The Signature had already been released on OTT and Zindagi Namkeen Hai with Shreyas Talpade and Manjari Fadnis yet to release.

"Throughout my career I have never shot in UP. And, after my shoot experience I just want to shoot here. It's beyond the subsidy which other states are also giving. Maharaji's (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) blessings and his team's support make it very welcoming for filmmakers. The blend of realistic locations we get is very unique," he says.

The filmmaker says that he had recently met the Chief Minister.