Shreyas Talpade reveals how Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan helped him get his first house after Om Shanti Om

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane while visiting actor Shreyas Talpade's home for one of her cooking vlogs. During the conversation, Shreyas revealed how Om Shanti Om played a crucial role in helping him buy his first house in Mumbai. Shreyas Talpade reveals how Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan helped him get loan for his first ever house.

How Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan helped Shreyas Talpade buy his first house After Farah wrapped up her signature gifting session, Shreyas and his wife found themselves surrounded by presents. It was then that the actor shared a personal anecdote, revealing that it was because of Om Shanti Om that he was able to purchase his first home. Farah was surprised by the revelation and said she was delighted to hear it.

Shreyas recalled, "Mein bank gaya tha, but loan eligibility nhi tha mera and then the banker lady said, 'Kaunsi film kr raha h? Maine kaha Om Shanti Om, usne poocha kaun hai usmein? (I went to the bank, but I didn't qualify for a home loan. The bank officer asked me, 'Which film are you working on?' I said, 'Om Shanti Om.' She then asked, 'Who's starring in it?'), I said Shah Rukh Khan, she asked who's directing? I said Farah Khan. She said can you get me a letter?"

Shreyas then explained how Farah and Shah Rukh Khan helped him secure the loan. He added, "I called Farah, and she got me a letter from Shah Rukh Khan in two days and that evening they sanctioned the loan."