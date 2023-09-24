Getting noticed is as important as working, says Rachna Shyam

Lucknow is playing an important role in shaping up the career of actor Rachna Shyam. Last year, she shot for her yet-to-be-released debut film, Red Collar, here and recently wrapped the shoot for KC Bokadia’s film Teesri Begum in the state capital. Rachna Shyam recently wrapped her shoot in Lucknow(Instagram)

“There is surely some karmic connection with the city. Else, I am from Shimla, lived in Bengaluru, and now in Mumbai. My first two films were shot here, in two consecutive years. Now, I am very familiar with the city,” shares the actor.

Talking about her debut project she says, “It has been directed by Kannada filmmaker Chandrashekhar Bandiyappa. I play a lecturer and am paired Kishore Kumar (actor who’s seen in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu projects) – seen as cop in Kantara and PS1 (both 2022) and Jailer. It was shot in Hindi, and I hope it’s released soon. For my second film, I was signed as one of the three heroines (with Mugdha Godse and Kainaat Arora), but it turned out to be the titular role as I am playing the third begum. So, both projects are very different from each other.”

Rachna Shyam during the last leg of shoot in Varanasi

Hailing from Himachal Pradesh acting just happened to her. “After studies, I did a travel course and got a job in Bengaluru at a leading 5-star hotel. It was there that I took up modelling and won a city-based beauty pageant (2017). Then, I left my job and shifted to Mumbai in 2019 to pursue acting full-time. I couldn’t complete my acting training due to some financial issues. I kept auditioning and finally last year I got my debut film.”

Rachna Shyam during shoot of Teesri Begum in Lucknow.

The actor says it’s very tough for outsiders to make the cut. “I am just two projects old, both waiting to hit the screen, but still, I am particular about what I’ll choose next. I could have been part of 10 projects and remained un-noticed. So, getting noticed is as important as getting to work with the right people. I got my second film only because my first project had all the right boxes ticked. As an actor I can just select good work and give my best. Problems will remain but that’s the choice I have made,” concludes Shyam who has decided to stay away from television as of now.

