SIIMA 2023 winners: Jr NTR wins Best Actor award for RRR, Rishab Shetty's Kantara wins in most categories

Telugu film RRR and Kannada film Kantara won big at the South Indian International Movie Awards 2023 (SIIMA) in Dubai on Friday. Sita Ramam also won quite a few awards including the coveted Best Film award (Telugu). SS Rajamouli couldn't attend the event but won the Best Director award for RRR. Jr NTR and Allu Aravind received his award on his behalf while being joined by several other celebrities on stage. Jr NTR also won the Best Actor award at the event. Also read: SIIMA 2023: Mrunal Thakur, Sreeleela shine in pink; Shruti Haasan, Rana Daggubati, Rishab walk red carpet in black Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty receive top honours at SIIMA 2023.

Rishab Shetty turned out to be the star of the night as his film Kantara won the most number of awards. However, the Best Film award (Kannada) went to 777 Charlie. Here is the complete winners list of SIIMA 2023.

SIIMA 2023 winners (Telugu)

Best Film Award (Telugu): Sita Ramam

Best Director (Telugu): SS Rajamouli for RRR

Best Actor in Leading Role (Telugu): Jr NTR for RRR

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Telugu): Sreeleela for Dhamaka

Best Actor in Leading Role - Critics (Telugu): Adivi Sesh for Major

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics (Telugu): Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam

Best Debutant Producers (Telugu): Sharath and Anurag for Major

Promising Newcomer (Telugu): Ganesh Bellamkonda

Best Debutant Actress (Telugu): Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam

Best Music Director (Telugu): MM Keeravaani for RRR

Best Lyric Writer (Telugu): Chandrabose for Naatu Naatu in RRR

Best Playback Singer - Male (Telugu): Miryala Ram for DJ Tillu title track

Best Playback Singer - Female (Telugu): Singer Mangli, for Jinthaak in Dhamaka

Best Cinematographer (Telugu): Senthil Kumar, for RRR

Best Debutant Director (Telugu): Mallidi Vassisht for Bimbisara

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Telugu): Sangeetha for Masooda

Sensation of the Year (Telugu): Nikhil Siddhartha for Karthikeya 2

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Telugu): Suhas for HIT - 2

Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Telugu): Srinivasa Reddy for Karthikeya 2

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Telugu): Rana Daggubati for Bheemla Nayak

SIIMA 2023 winners (Kannada)

Best Film (Kannada): 777 Charlie

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada): Yash for KGF Chapter 2

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Kannada): Srinidhi Shetty for KGF Chapter 2

Best Actor in Leading Role - Critics (Kannada): Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics Choice (Kannada): Sapthami Gowda for Kantara

Special Appreciation Award - Pathbreaking Story (Kannada): Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Kannada): Achyuth Kumar for Kantara

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Kannada): Diganth Manchale for Gaalipata 2

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Kannada): Shubha Raksha for Home Minister

Best Debutant Producer (Kannada): Apeksha Purohit and Pavan Kumar Wadeyar for Dollu

Best Debutant Actor (Kannada): Pruthvi Shamanur for Padavi Poorva

Best Debutant Actress (Kannada): Neetha Ashok for Vikrant Rona

Special Appreciation Award (Kannada): Mukesh Laxman for Kantara

Special Appreciation Award - Actor in a Lead Role (Kannada): Rakshit Shetty for Charlie 777

Best Actor in a Comedy Role (Kannada): Prakash Thuminad for Kantara

Best Debutant Director (Kannada): Sagar Puranik for Dollu

Best Music Director (Kannada): B. Ajaneesh Loknath for Kantara

Best Lyric Writer (Kannada): Pramod Maravanthe for Singara Siriye in Kantara

Best Playback Singer - Male (Kannada): Vijay Prakash for Singara Siriye

Best Playback Singer - Female (Kannada): Sunidhi Chauhan for Ra Ra Rakkamma in Vikrant Rona

Best Cinematographer (Kannada): Bhuvan Gowda for KGF Chapter 2

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON