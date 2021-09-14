Acting is all about striking the right balance: Mughda Godse

Actor Mugdha Godse admits that OTT is a tough platform to work in as it leaves an artiste exposed if he or she fails to deliver as a performer.

“We all need to understand that with so many platforms and a lot of work happening, there is no dearth of work for actors. But, at the same time, it’s challenging for them as they have to prove their mettle. Web shows give an actor space to portray their character to the fullest so one has to be on toes,” says All the Best: Fun Begins and Heroine actor on her visit to Lucknow.

Godse calls herself a director’s actor but at the same time believes in bringing shades to her role. “Acting is all about striking the right balance and if one attains that your work shines. I always let my director guide me through but I never forget to explore the character myself and add certain nuances.”

Talking about what has been on her latest binge list, the pretty actor is quick to add, “Of course it was Empire and I loved every bit of it. For once I did think that many out there will call me biased but it just didn’t matter (laughs heartily) as for me it was Rahul (Dev) all the way. Though, later after reviews were out, he actually won many accolades and was greatly praised for his role and I was like dekha how right I was.”

Godse is currently shooting for a web show and enjoying the Nawabi hospitality. “I love coming back to Lucknow. It has this unique old-world charm along with exceeding development. I went to this mall yesterday and felt as its one of those malls in Dubai. Also, the hotel that I am putting up at is so very hospitable and taking good care of me.”

She adds, “As I am on an intermittent diet so I just go for two good meals a day. From variety of non-gluten breads to kebabs along with other delicacies, I just love Lakhnawi food and people.”

Godse shooting in the city suburban. “Crime To Remember will be my second web show and expected to stream next year along with another untitled series. Also, other projects too have started to resume, let’s see,” she adds.