KC Bokadia: Right locations, support and subsidy has drawn me to UP

Veteran filmmaker KC Bokadia recently wrapped shoot of his directorial film Teesri Begum in Lucknow. Last year in June, he shot a feature film The Signature with actors Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhry. Next, he is all geared up for his third venture, titled Police Diary. Filmmaker KC Bokaida during his meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Bokadia with actor Kainaat Arora during shoot of Teesri Begum in Lucknow.

“I have an experience of over 60 films in 50 years and it’s nearly impossible to shoot anywhere without police protection and security but in Uttar Pradesh people are exceptionally friendly. I have never faced any kind problem while shooting here. Apart from locations, the government officials and district administration gave us unparalleled support. That’s why in less than 18 months, I will be shooting my third film here,” says the Aaj Ka Arjun (1990) and Pyar Jhukta Nahin (1985) filmmaker.

Bokadia wrapped shooting of his second film in 18 days with actors Amit Gaur, Mugdha Godse, Kainaat Arora and Rachna Shyam.

“We had a splendid shoot and for the climax, we had a great sequence with 380 cars, as action is the backbone of the film and I didn’t want to compromise. We are gearing up for the release of The Signature (directed Gajendra Ahire) which received huge accolades at the Namaste Vietnam Festival 2023. My daughter Sangeeta will also share the screen in both my films. The cast for my next is being locked and we will start it’s shoot in October, in Lucknow,” he tells us.

Bokadia is of the view that the subsidy offered by state government is surely an add-on. “For films in tune of ₹5-10 crores budget subsidy is a huge help. It’s surely a big incentive for medium-budget films.”

He has also completed Teri Meharbaniya-2, a sequel to his 1985 hit with Jackie Shroff in the lead. “The film is nearly ready, only a small portion is left to shoot. This time it’s a story of two dogs.”

Zeroing in on Noida Film City

Now that the up-coming mega Noida Film City has been divided into three parts, Bokadia wishes to focus more on the project. “I am already in the advance stage of talks with the UP government officials for 220-acres of land and we will start work in three months and get it functional in a year. I had a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that ended on a very positive note. We will set-up everything under the same roof – training institute, studios, luxury hotel and replica of airport, railway and bus station all in place for a perfect shoot,” says the filmmaker.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON