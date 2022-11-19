Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala have a PS1 reunion, fans miss Aishwarya Rai. See pics

Fifty days after it was released on September 30, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I, also known as PS1, crossed ₹500 crore gross globally. On Friday, Sobhita Dhulipala celebrated the film’s box office success by sharing pictures with her PS1 co-stars with a fun caption; she also added the hashtag ‘50 days’ and ‘PS1’. Sobhita posed with Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Vikram and Jayam Ravi in the pictures. Reacting to her Instagram post, fans said they missed seeing Aishwarya Rai with her PS1 co-stars. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I crosses ₹500 crore worldwide

Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram to share two photos – one taken from a low angle showing their faces, and the other showing only their feet – featuring her Ponniyin Selvan: I co-stars. She wrote in the caption, “Just a few cholas before the kulchas (a kind of flatbread) arrived. If you know you know…” The wordl chola was a pun as it is a Hindi term for chickpeas, traditionally eaten with a kulcha. However, the word also refers to the medieval Chola empire on which the film is based. The historical drama PS1 chronicles the life and times of Tamil emperor Raja Raja Chola, and features Jayam Ravi as the titular character.

Many took to the comments section of Sobhita’s post to react to her caption. One wrote, “That caption had me in stitches.” Another one commented, “Caption spot on…” Another comment read, “Such a fun pic and caption.” A fan also expressed excitement for their upcoming film, and wrote, “Eagerly waiting for PS2.” Another one wrote, “Beautiful. Feeling happy to see you all... waiting for Ponniyin Selvan: II.”

Some fans also missed seeing Aishwarya Rai in the pictures. Aishwarya plays a double role in PS1 – one as Nandini, wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar and love interest of Aditha Karikalan's Vikram, and the other one as Mandakini Devi, also known as Singaara Naachiyaar, Nandini's deaf and mute mother. A fan commented on Sobhita’s photos, “Where is Nandini devi?” Another one said, “Missing queen Aishwarya.”

PS1 recently joined the prestigious ₹500 crore-club globally and has become the second Tamil film after Rajinikanth’s 2.0 to achieve this feat. In Tamil Nadu, it has become the highest grossing film with gross earnings over ₹230 crore, surpassing SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2.

