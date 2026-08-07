Why is Scottie Scheffler not playing this week at the Wyndham Championship? Reason behind World No. 1's absence

The Wyndham Championship marks the 34th and final regular-season event on the 2026 PGA Tour calendar, giving players one last opportunity to make their mark before the FedExCup Playoffs begin. Scottie Scheffler has opted not to compete in Greensboro this week. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The tournament returns to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, where Cameron Young captured the first PGA Tour victory of his career a year ago, a breakthrough that helped fuel the best season of his professional career in 2026.

Scottie Scheffler skips Wyndham Championship While the field features several players chasing a crucial win, one notable absence stands out ahead of the tournament, which runs from August 6 through August 9.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has opted not to compete in Greensboro this week, and his decision appears to be part of a deliberate plan rather than the result of any injury or unexpected setback.

Why is Scheffler not playing in Greensboro? Elite golfers such as Scottie Scheffler carefully plan their schedules around major championships, signature events, and the FedExCup Playoffs, balancing peak performance with adequate rest to avoid burnout and overplaying.

The 30-year-old golfer has elected to sit out the Wyndham Championship after already securing the No. 1 position in the FedExCup standings, making the event unnecessary for his postseason ambitions.

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Instead of adding another start to his schedule, the world No. 1 has chosen to focus on recovery and preparation ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs.