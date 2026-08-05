Our Major Player of the Year…and it is neither Nelly, nor Rory

Following the AIG Women’s Open that finished on Sunday, golf’s ‘major season’ is over. Which really is a shame, because it means we will not have any until the second week of April next year, when the Masters tee off. Korea’s Haeran Ryu missed one major because of injury but was a major factor in others. (The R&A)

The men’s majors – the Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open and the Open Championship – are played between the second week of April and the third week of July. That’s everything inside 15 weeks.

The women’s majors – the Chevron Championship, US Women’s Open presented by Ally, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Amundi Evian Championship and the AIG Women’s Open – are played between the fourth week of April and the first week of August. Five championships inside 15 weeks.

Because so many factors go into it, scheduling events is one of the biggest headaches for most Tours. ‘And yet, there needs to be a rethink on it. Personally, I liked the time when the PGA Championship was played in the third week of August.

There are several arguments for expanding the major season. You want to spread the goodies around, and these are nine tournaments that most fans care about. An easy way out would be to have one of the men’s majors in overseas territory (say, Australia in November), but American organisations own three US-based majors. They are not going to take it around the globe and lose their core market.

Let’s keep the topic for a later date, because I wanted this column to find out the Player of the Major Championships in 2026.

It’s difficult to compare the men’s and women’s season, especially because there are five women’s majors. Even though the prize money has gone up significantly, these five tournaments offer the women players a total of $53.6 million. The men’s major purse in 2026 was 55.3 per cent more at $83.25 million.

World No2 Rory McIlroy made the most money in the majors – a total of $5.33 million – followed by Wyndham Clark’s $4.75 million.

The player with the third-best earnings this season was Nelly Korda, at $4.59 million. That was boosted by her wins in the first two majors of the season. Significantly, Korda made more money than the men’s world No1, Scottie Scheffler ($4.54 million).