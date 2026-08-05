Alibaba’s Qwen 3.8 Max, rogue behaviour, and rising capex leads to rising worries

Cognitive warmup. Chinese tech giant Alibaba has released the Qwen 3.8-Max, which it says is their “most capable AI model to date”. This is also the first time Alibaba will open-source the weights of a Qwen-Max class model, which will be released sometime next week. The architectural foundation is the Qwen 3.5 model, and the Qwen 3.8-Max scales to 2.4 trillion parameters. This is a serious step forward for Chinese frontier labs, with Alibaba releasing a series of benchmarks that peg this at level, and in fact even better, than the likes of Anthropic’s Fable 5, Claude Opus4.8, OpenAI GPT-5.6 Sol and the Google Gemini 3.1 Pro. Qwen Max

Alibaba is specifically talking about the text, coding and multi-step long horizon agentic capabilities of the Qwen 3.8-Max. “The most honest take on Qwen3.8-Max comes from people who actually put it to work. Top-tier agent platforms, leading open-source algorithm teams, professional firms in law, finance, and manufacturing, scrappy startups, solo developers, and academic researchers — all of them keep handing it their most complex, mission-critical, and long-horizon tasks,” Alibaba says in a statement.

They add, “Enterprises use it to stand up large-scale agent systems. Knowledge workers dump their images, manuscripts, and video on it, and get everything processed. Developers hand it their heaviest engineering tasks outright. Research teams run the loop of literature, data, and simulation end to end. One model, reached for so often across such different work that it becomes indispensable. The verdict is the same: Qwen3.8-Max drives long, autonomous task chains and turns out ship-ready results in a single pass.

Open-weight releases have become a big differentiator for Chinese AI models, in a stark contrast to the closed ecosystems of US AI companies. A few days ago, Moonshot released the weights of the powerful Kimi K3 model. This allows enterprises, individuals and workflows to deploy the model on-premise, and on-device, saving on token cost as well as data privacy. Alibaba’s milestone with the Qwen 3.8-Max marks yet another moment in which the gap between Chinese and US models has reduced tremendously.

Read more about the great AI geopolitics: 📖: Big AI keeps making the same mistake about Chinese AI companies

📖: Anthropic, Nvidia and Big AI: Great rift on open models, chips and distillation

📖: When AI companies sell models and fear, read between the lines

📖: ‘Primarily a PR story’: Cornell’s John Thickstun breaks down OpenAI’s narrative

PREVIOUSLY, ON NEURAL DISPATCH

PRIORITIES (OR THE LACK OF) This AI-models-going-rogue nonsense needs to be nipped in the bud. Every other day, OpenAI wants to claim that more and more of its UI agents went “rogue”. It took OpenAI to amplify a claim Hugging Face made (and no one cared about it then) suggesting an agentic entity intruded the production infrastructure of the AI platform. This is something John Thickstun, assistant professor of computer science at Cornell University, categorises as “primarily a public-relations story promoted by OpenAI, part of the same messaging campaign that began with the announcement of GPT-2 in 2019.”

But they aren’t the only ones. Whatever OpenAI does, Anthropic cannot be far behind. Now, Anthropic has published a report that suggests they identified three incidents with Claude code wherein a model “accessed the internet from within or while interacting with the evaluation environment of Irregular, one of our third-party evaluation partners, and then gained unauthorised access to the production infrastructure of three different organisations.” Three different Claude models were involved in the incidents: Opus 4.7, the cybersecurity-focused Mythos 5, and a prototype that’s not likely to see a general release.