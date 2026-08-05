Chandni Chowk underground wiring project delayed after wires found to be more than anticipated
The Delhi government’s plan to move overhead electricity and telecom cables underground in Chandni Chowk has been delayed after surveys revealed far more utility lines than originally estimated, forcing authorities to redesign the project and widen the proposed multi-utility duct before work can begin, officials said on Tuesday
The Delhi government’s plan to move overhead electricity and telecom cables underground in Chandni Chowk has been delayed after surveys revealed far more utility lines than originally estimated, forcing authorities to redesign the project and widen the proposed multi-utility duct before work can begin, officials said on Tuesday.
The pilot project -- initially slated to begin on More Sarai Road and Esplanade Road and scheduled be completed by the end of July -- has yet to even start. Officials said a high-level committee will now be constituted to coordinate among multiple agencies and prepare a revised execution plan.
Delhi power minister Ashish Sood said the committee, headed by the additional chief secretary (power), will be formed within the next few days. “The committee will prepare a revised plan with a wider multi-utility duct that can accommodate all existing overhead wires while also meeting future requirements,” Sood said.
The panel will include representatives from the government’s power department, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), telecom operators and other agencies whose infrastructure runs above or below the roads.
Officials said the original detailed project report (DPR) had proposed a common underground duct for electricity, telecom and communication lines. However, detailed utility mapping found a much denser network of electricity cables, optical fibre lines and other services than anticipated.
“The surveys revealed substantially more cables and service lines than estimated. The duct will now have to be widened so that all agencies can use a common corridor in future and repeated road-cutting can be avoided,” a senior government official, aware of the details of the plan, said.
The redesign is also expected to increase the project cost, with fresh estimates now being prepared.
The underground cabling project was announced earlier this year to remove overhead wire clutter from the Walled City and improve the reliability of utility infrastructure. The first phase covers More Sarai Road and Esplanade Road, after which the remaining roads in Chandni Chowk are to be taken up in phases.
According to the DPR, the underground network will be housed in reinforced concrete multi-utility ducts carrying low-tension power cables along with telecom, optical fibre and communication lines. The design also includes access chambers for maintenance, new feeder pillars and decorative street lighting.
The DPR had proposed completion of the pilot phase by the end of July, with More Sarai Road pilot at around ₹4.18 crore and the Esplanade Road stretch at ₹3.68 crore, excluding the cost of the ducts and other miscellaneous expenses. It had also proposed a coordination mechanism for all agencies.
Officials said the revised plan will incorporate the wider duct, updated engineering designs and a fresh budget before work orders are issued. The objective, they added, remains to create a common underground utility corridor capable of accommodating future services while reducing repeated excavation of roads in the congested Chandni Chowk area.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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