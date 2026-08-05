Chandni Chowk underground wiring project delayed after wires found to be more than anticipated

The Delhi government’s plan to move overhead electricity and telecom cables underground in Chandni Chowk has been delayed after surveys revealed far more utility lines than originally estimated, forcing authorities to redesign the project and widen the proposed multi-utility duct before work can begin, officials said on Tuesday. The redesign is also expected to increase the project cost, with fresh estimates now being prepared. (Photo for representation)

The pilot project -- initially slated to begin on More Sarai Road and Esplanade Road and scheduled be completed by the end of July -- has yet to even start. Officials said a high-level committee will now be constituted to coordinate among multiple agencies and prepare a revised execution plan.

Delhi power minister Ashish Sood said the committee, headed by the additional chief secretary (power), will be formed within the next few days. “The committee will prepare a revised plan with a wider multi-utility duct that can accommodate all existing overhead wires while also meeting future requirements,” Sood said.

The panel will include representatives from the government’s power department, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), telecom operators and other agencies whose infrastructure runs above or below the roads.

Officials said the original detailed project report (DPR) had proposed a common underground duct for electricity, telecom and communication lines. However, detailed utility mapping found a much denser network of electricity cables, optical fibre lines and other services than anticipated.

“The surveys revealed substantially more cables and service lines than estimated. The duct will now have to be widened so that all agencies can use a common corridor in future and repeated road-cutting can be avoided,” a senior government official, aware of the details of the plan, said.

The redesign is also expected to increase the project cost, with fresh estimates now being prepared.

The underground cabling project was announced earlier this year to remove overhead wire clutter from the Walled City and improve the reliability of utility infrastructure. The first phase covers More Sarai Road and Esplanade Road, after which the remaining roads in Chandni Chowk are to be taken up in phases.

According to the DPR, the underground network will be housed in reinforced concrete multi-utility ducts carrying low-tension power cables along with telecom, optical fibre and communication lines. The design also includes access chambers for maintenance, new feeder pillars and decorative street lighting.

The DPR had proposed completion of the pilot phase by the end of July, with More Sarai Road pilot at around ₹4.18 crore and the Esplanade Road stretch at ₹3.68 crore, excluding the cost of the ducts and other miscellaneous expenses. It had also proposed a coordination mechanism for all agencies.

Officials said the revised plan will incorporate the wider duct, updated engineering designs and a fresh budget before work orders are issued. The objective, they added, remains to create a common underground utility corridor capable of accommodating future services while reducing repeated excavation of roads in the congested Chandni Chowk area.