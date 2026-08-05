Dilip Kumar's iconic Pali Hill property back in the spotlight as museum space reportedly put up for sale

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar’s iconic Pali Hill property is back in the news after reports that his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu, is looking to sell a commercial space in the former Bandra bungalow that was earlier earmarked for a museum celebrating the actor's legacy. Mumbai real estate: Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar’s iconic Pali Hill property is back in the news after reports that his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu, is looking to sell a commercial space in the former Bandra bungalow. (Picture for representational purposes only) (File Photo )

The property, located in Mumbai's Bandra West, has since been redeveloped into an 11-storey luxury residential project named The Legend by Ashar.

What is happening? Veteran actor Saira Banu is reportedly in the process of selling a 1,696 sq ft commercial unit in the redeveloped property. The space was originally intended to house a museum dedicated to Dilip Kumar and his cinematic legacy.

According to a public notice issued by prospective buyers of the commercial unit, the property is located on the lower ground floor of The Legend, has a carpet area of 1,696 sq ft and comes with separate, independent access. It also includes three car parking spaces on the lower basement floor and two stack parking spaces on the upper ground floor.

The Ashar Group's subsidiary Black Rock, which redeveloped the property, had announced plans in 2023 to establish a museum at the site featuring Dilip Kumar's personal belongings, awards and memorabilia.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the proposed museum space was designed with an independent entry and exit and three dedicated car parking spaces. The sale of the space earmarked for the museum is reportedly being handled internally.

Saira Banu could not be reached for comment.

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Redevelopment of Dilip Kumar's Pali Hill bungalow Dilip Kumar, whose real name was Muhammad Yusuf Khan, purchased the Pali Hill property from Abdul Latif in September 1953. According to media reports, he moved out of the bungalow after marrying Saira Banu in 1966 and moved to her nearby home, while his brothers continued to live at the property.

The redevelopment of the bungalow has been a long-running process. In 2006, Dilip Kumar entered into an agreement with two developers and granted them development rights. He later terminated the agreement in October 2015 following legal issues.

In March 2016, he entered into another development agreement with Black Rock, a subsidiary of the Ashar Group, which subsequently redeveloped the property into the luxury residential project that now stands on the site.

All about 'The Legend by Ashar' The project, launched by Ashar Group, spans approximately 1.75 lakh sq ft and comprises fewer than 20 ultra-luxury residences. It features 4BHK and 5BHK apartments, including duplex units, with homes ranging from approximately 3,200 sq ft to 7,000 sq ft.

The project was marketed as a development that would preserve and celebrate Dilip Kumar's legacy, with the proposed museum forming part of the site's original vision.

In February 2026, the developer said The Legend by Ashar was priced at approximately ₹1.55 lakh to ₹1.80 lakh per sq ft, with the project's heritage provenance and association with Dilip Kumar adding to its appeal among high-net-worth buyers.

The developer said the project had witnessed strong market momentum, with prices appreciating significantly since its launch. Transactions were reportedly averaging ₹1.65 lakh per sq ft, while a penthouse deal reached ₹1.81 lakh per sq ft, reflecting sustained demand for the limited ultra-luxury inventory in Mumbai's Pali Hill market.

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