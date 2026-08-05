New Delhi, Having scripted history by becoming the first Indian male judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal, Harsh Singh has already set his sights on the next challenge. CWG gold medallist Harsh eyes Japan, Georgia training stint ahead of Asian Games

The reigning champion hopes to train in Japan or Georgia ahead of next month's Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, aiming to replicate his success on a much bigger stage.

"I want to go to Japan or Georgia. These two countries are ideal for Indian judokas. Along with Japan, Georgia is one of the strongest nations in judo. Training there will be very beneficial for our future preparation. As we prepare for the next level, if we train under coaches who have achieved Olympic glory, we will be able to accomplish what we are aiming for," Harsh told PTI on the sidelines of a felicitation ceremony for the judokas here.

Harsh said Indian judokas still trail the world's best in technical aspects of the sport, stressing that overseas training particularly under elite Japanese coaches is crucial to bridge the gap and compete at the highest level.

"I have not approached anyone yet... Japanese coaches are strong in terms of experience and technique. We Indians are strong but we are a little behind in terms of technique. Footwork, and a bit more gripping... if we improve in these aspects, we will be able to perform better," he said.

The champion in Glasgow candidly admitted that the level of competition at the CWG was significantly lower than what he expects to face at the Asian Games.

"When one compares the Commonwealth Games, with the Asian Games or the Olympics, it's a little easier to get a medal in judo," he said.

Asked whether he had the belief he would clinch the Commonwealth Games gold and become the first Indian male judoka to do so, Harsh said he had always prepared with the gold medal as his only target, never settling for anything less.

"India has won silver and bronze before. So, I was looking for gold. I was preparing for that. I wanted to win gold. If we practice well and go with a positive mindset, we can win gold," he said.

Recalling his success in Glasgow, Harsh said: "After winning the semifinal bout, the only thing on my mind was that I didn't want to lose now. The semifinal was tougher. My ground game was better in that bout. There's a technique in judo called Tomoe Nage, which I use. It's my favourite technique. My opponent had a similar style, so we had to adopt a different strategy.

"One of my seniors, Nishant Bhai, told me about a technique called Kataguruma. Once we secure the grip, we have to pull the opponent down and execute the drop. When we make our entry, we have to pull to the side before completing the throw and driving the opponent onto the mat with our shoulders," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.