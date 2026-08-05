‘Ma-baap se 2 saal se nahi mila’: Bihar man shares reality of building startup in US
The Indian man’s video about the struggles of trying to build a company in the US has prompted varied responses from social media users.
A viral video posted by a US-based Indian tech founder has sparked a wider conversation on the gruelling reality behind startup hustle culture. Detailing his personal struggles online, the entrepreneur revealed that building his company has meant spending endless hours isolated in a tiny room, leaving him unable to visit his parents for over two years. Admitting to having gained over 20 kilograms and to a heavy reliance on soda while building his platform, he struck a deep chord on social media, drawing widespread empathy from fellow founders who resonated with the extreme mental and physical toll of chasing business success.
“Only $1M investment can save my soul,” Utkarsh Nanda wrote while sharing a video sharing his struggles.
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In the video, Nanda shared that his life involves sitting in a small room for hours at a time, working. He expressed how he has not visited his parents for over two years.
As the video proceeds, he shows empty bottles of Diet Coca-Cola and adds that, over the months, he has gained over 20 kg.
(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Utkarsh Nanda. This report will be updated when he responds.)
How did social media react?
An individual asked, “What are you building?” Nanda responded, “trymindhub.com. Currently, we help organize people’s AI queries significantly better on a canvas, and automatically building an ever growing knowledge base. Next we are making a social network on top of people’s AI queries, imagine ChatGPT x LinkedIn.”
Also Read: Chennai founder recalls quitting ₹1 crore US job to start from scratch in India: ‘It wasn't a random move'
Another posted, “Why is this so relatable?” A third expressed, “Bhaiya itna sach nhi bolna tha.” A fourth wrote, “But a million-dollar startup to lead kar rahe ho na.” Nanda replied, “Yes, broski, we’ll be dropping big bombs soon.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More