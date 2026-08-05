‘Ma-baap se 2 saal se nahi mila’: Bihar man shares reality of building startup in US

A viral video posted by a US-based Indian tech founder has sparked a wider conversation on the gruelling reality behind startup hustle culture. Detailing his personal struggles online, the entrepreneur revealed that building his company has meant spending endless hours isolated in a tiny room, leaving him unable to visit his parents for over two years. Admitting to having gained over 20 kilograms and to a heavy reliance on soda while building his platform, he struck a deep chord on social media, drawing widespread empathy from fellow founders who resonated with the extreme mental and physical toll of chasing business success. The Bihar man who started a company in San Francisco. (Instagram/@the_architect_sirius)

“Only $1M investment can save my soul,” Utkarsh Nanda wrote while sharing a video sharing his struggles.

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In the video, Nanda shared that his life involves sitting in a small room for hours at a time, working. He expressed how he has not visited his parents for over two years.

As the video proceeds, he shows empty bottles of Diet Coca-Cola and adds that, over the months, he has gained over 20 kg.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Utkarsh Nanda. This report will be updated when he responds.)