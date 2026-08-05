'Job felt at risk': 42-year-old quits ₹18 LPA role, earns ₹1.5 lakh monthly from dairy business

A Hyderabad-based software engineer has shared the story of his neighbour who quit a comfortable job to start a dairy business. Vikas Alwys said that the 42-year-old was earning ₹18 lakh per annum, but lack of job security made him quit to pursue his own business. Hyderabad man quit ₹18 LPA job to start his own business.

Vikas revealed that the decision to walk away from the job proved beneficial for his 42-year-old neighbour — his earnings have grown since he started his organic dairy business.

42-year-old quits job “There is a guy in my area who completed his B.Tech from Osmania University. He is around 42 years old and was earning about ₹18 LPA. Recently, he left his job and started an organic dairy business,” Vikas said in his X post.

When Vikas asked the 42-year-old why he gave up his job for entrepreneurship, the neighbour explained that ever since Trump came into power, his company had been getting fewer projects.

“When I asked him why he left his job, he said that after Trump became President, the market was impacted, there were very few projects in his company, and their jobs always felt at risk,” he explained.

The man decided that instead of worrying about job security, he decided to resign and focus on his own venture.