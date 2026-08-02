Bengaluru man lists five expenses silently draining your salary: ‘The difference isn’t always income’
A Bengaluru man highlights five everyday spending habits that may quietly drain your monthly salary.
Living in Bengaluru can be expensive, but one content creator believes it is often the unnoticed everyday spending, rather than a person’s salary, that leaves them struggling financially at the end of each month. In a video shared on Instagram, he highlighted five common habits that can gradually eat into a person’s earnings without them realising it.
(Also read: Bengaluru woman explains why ₹1 crore salary won't make you rich: 'The real problem is...')
Small expenses that add up
Akshay CN, who runs the Instagram page @bangalore_viral, shared the video explaining how food deliveries, frequent cab rides, unnecessary shopping, unused subscriptions and unplanned weekend outings can silently drain a person’s salary.
In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Five things silently draining your salary every month in Bengaluru. The problem isn't your salary; it's the money you don't even notice spending.”
He added, “Most people think, ‘I'll start saving when my salary increases.’ But after speaking to so many people in Bengaluru, I noticed something surprising. Some people earning ₹40,000 have savings, while others earning ₹1 lakh or more are still waiting for the month to end. The difference isn't always income. It's awareness.”
Explaining how seemingly minor expenses can turn into major monthly costs, Akshay wrote, “Food delivery isn't expensive; making it a daily habit is. A ₹300 cab ride doesn't hurt, but taking it 20 times a month does. Sales don't save money; buying only what you need does.”
He also pointed towards recurring digital payments and social spending. “Subscriptions feel small until you realise you're paying for apps you don't even open. Weekend plans aren't the problem; going out every weekend without a budget is.”
(Also read: Woman questions Bengaluru’s spending culture after seven months in city: ‘Why pay ₹40,000 in rent?’)
A simple question before every purchase
Akshay then shared a habit that he claimed had transformed his approach towards spending.
“One habit completely changed the way I look at money. Before buying anything, I ask myself one simple question: ‘Will I still be happy that I bought this 30 days from now?’ That one question has helped me save more money than any budgeting app,” he wrote.
(Also read: ₹35 LPA in Bengaluru vs ₹26.5 LPA WFH: 30-year-old professional asks if ₹8.5 lakh hike is worth relocating)
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The video drew several reactions from social media users. One person commented, “What's new about this? We already know it's draining our money every day. We can't save anything because all the money gets spent, and we're left with nothing.”
Another agreed, writing, “Yes, I agree with you,” while a third remarked, “This is true.” Echoing a similar sentiment, another user simply commented, “You're right.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More