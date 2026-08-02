Bengaluru man lists five expenses silently draining your salary: ‘The difference isn’t always income’

Living in Bengaluru can be expensive, but one content creator believes it is often the unnoticed everyday spending, rather than a person’s salary, that leaves them struggling financially at the end of each month. In a video shared on Instagram, he highlighted five common habits that can gradually eat into a person’s earnings without them realising it. A Bengaluru man shares five common money habits that can leave even high earners struggling to save. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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Small expenses that add up Akshay CN, who runs the Instagram page @bangalore_viral, shared the video explaining how food deliveries, frequent cab rides, unnecessary shopping, unused subscriptions and unplanned weekend outings can silently drain a person’s salary.

In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Five things silently draining your salary every month in Bengaluru. The problem isn't your salary; it's the money you don't even notice spending.”

He added, “Most people think, ‘I'll start saving when my salary increases.’ But after speaking to so many people in Bengaluru, I noticed something surprising. Some people earning ₹40,000 have savings, while others earning ₹1 lakh or more are still waiting for the month to end. The difference isn't always income. It's awareness.”

Explaining how seemingly minor expenses can turn into major monthly costs, Akshay wrote, “Food delivery isn't expensive; making it a daily habit is. A ₹300 cab ride doesn't hurt, but taking it 20 times a month does. Sales don't save money; buying only what you need does.”

He also pointed towards recurring digital payments and social spending. “Subscriptions feel small until you realise you're paying for apps you don't even open. Weekend plans aren't the problem; going out every weekend without a budget is.”

(Also read: Woman questions Bengaluru’s spending culture after seven months in city: ‘Why pay ₹40,000 in rent?’)

A simple question before every purchase Akshay then shared a habit that he claimed had transformed his approach towards spending.

“One habit completely changed the way I look at money. Before buying anything, I ask myself one simple question: ‘Will I still be happy that I bought this 30 days from now?’ That one question has helped me save more money than any budgeting app,” he wrote.

(Also read: ₹35 LPA in Bengaluru vs ₹26.5 LPA WFH: 30-year-old professional asks if ₹8.5 lakh hike is worth relocating)

Watch the clip here: