₹35 LPA in Bengaluru vs ₹26.5 LPA WFH: 30-year-old professional asks if ₹8.5 lakh hike is worth relocating

A 30-year-old professional has sparked a discussion on Reddit after asking whether a ₹8.5 lakh salary hike is enough to justify giving up a work-from-home job and relocating to Bengaluru. The man said that he was unsure whether the ₹8.5 lakh increase would offset the higher cost of living. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

In a post titled "35 LPA fixed in Bangalore (Product Company) vs 26.5 LPA fixed Work From Home. What would you choose?", the Redditor said that he is currently working from home with a fixed annual salary of ₹26.5 lakh. He shared that he recently received an offer from a reputed product-based company in Bengaluru with a fixed salary of ₹35 LPA.

"My current employer might match or increase my salary if I put in my resignation, but I already accepted a counteroffer about 1.5 years ago, and I don't want to stay again just because of another hike," he wrote.

The user added that he has no dependents but saves only around ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 each month after expenses. He also clarified that this figure excludes his monthly investments of ₹40,000. He also has EMIs of around ₹1.2 lakh per month, besides spending on fuel, vehicle maintenance, travel and other regular expenses.

The OP said that while the Bengaluru role offers better learning opportunities and long-term career growth, he was unsure whether the ₹8.5 lakh increase would offset the higher cost of living.

"Considering Bangalore's rent, food, commute, and overall cost of living, would you take the product-company offer or stay in the current WFH job if the salary difference remains around this range?" he asked, adding that he wanted to hear from people had made similar switch.